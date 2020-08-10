New Cars and Bikes in India
TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Gets A New Colour Scheme

TVS Motor Company introduces a new colour scheme for its NTorq 124 Race edition, which is yellow and black. The NTorq 125 with the new colour scheme is priced at Rs. 74,365 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Updated:
The BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition in yellow and black start at Rs. 74,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition gets a new colour - yellow and black
  • It is priced at Rs. 74,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • Apart from the new colour, there are no other changes in the scooter

TVS Motor Company has introduced the NTorq 125 Race Edition scooter in a new colour, which is yellow and black. The scooter with its new colour scheme is priced at ₹ 74,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The yellow and black colour combination actually includes matte black, metallic black and metallic yellow. The NTorq 125 Race Edition is also available in red and black. TVS has sold over five lakh units of the NTorq 125 till date. The BS6 TVS NTorq was launched earlier this year in March 2020. For 2020, the scooter gets

TVS Ntorq 125

66,885 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125 Price

(Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no other changes to the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition scooter)

The BS6 NTorq 125 now gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm, just 0.1 bhp less than the BS4 model. The torque output stays the same at 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit. The other update is that the fuel tank capacity goes up to 5.8-litres from 5 litres. Thanks to BS6 compliance, the scooter now weighs 1.9 kg heavier than the outgoing model and has a total kerb weight of 118 kg.

(The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition was first launched in 2019)

The NTorq 125 Race Edition gets signature LED DRLs and a LED headlight. Additionally, it is equipped with the hazard lamps too. The chequered flag graphics along with the 'Race Edition' emblem on the scooter is specific to this model. The NTorq 125 also gets Bluetooth connectivity with which a smartphone app can be paired that can used to access data in a race-inspired user interface.

TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Gets A New Colour Scheme
