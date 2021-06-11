TVS NTorq 125 Scooter Now Available With No Cost EMI Scheme

TVS Motor Company introduced a new 'no cost' EMI scheme for the TVS NTorq 125 scooter in India. The offer stands only if the customer makes an online transaction through a credit card. The EMI scheme can be opted for either three months or six months. Basically, there will be no interest charged on the EMIs, if you opt for the no cost EMI plan. But the offer is valid only till June 15, 2021. A better idea will be to contact a TVS dealer for a full work-up and ask them for terms and conditions, if any.

(The TVS NTorq 125 is one of the most popular scooters in the 125 cc segment in India)

Currently, the TVS NTorq 125 has four variants on sale, which are Drum, Disc, Race edition and SuperSquad edition. The prices range from Rs. 71,095 to Rs. 81,075 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The TVS NTorq 125 continues to be a popular scooter in the 125 cc range. Just last month, TVS announced that it has sold over 1 lakh units of the NTorq 125 scooter in international markets. Currently, the TVS NTorq 125 is sold in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle-East and ASEAN.

(TVS sold over 1 lakh units of the NTorq 125 in global markets since it began exporting the scooter)

The BS6 NTorq gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm. The torque output stays the same at 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit. Other features on the scooter include the TVS SmartXonnect system, a Bluetooth-enabled technology paired to the TVS Connect mobile App. The SmartXonnect offers a bunch of first-in-segment features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.