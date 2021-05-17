carandbike logo
Over 1 Lakh Units Of TVS NTorq 125 Sold In International Markets

TVS Motor Company announced that it has sold over 1 lakh units of the TVS NTorq 125 in international markets since it began exports of the scooter.

Prices for the TVS NTorq 125 start at Rs. 71,095 and goes up to Rs. 81,075 (ex-showroom, Delhi) expand View Photos
Highlights

  • TVS sells over 1 lakh units of the NTorq 125 in overseas markets
  • The TVS NTorq 125 was launched in India in 2018
  • It was the first scooter to get Bluetooth connectivity

It was in 2018 that TVS Motor Company launched the NTorq 125 in India and it has gone on to become a favourite among scooter enthusiasts since then. It was also the first scooter in India to get Bluetooth connectivity along with other features. Now, TVS announced that it has sold over 1 lakh units of the NTorq 125 scooter in international markets. Currently, the TVS NTorq 125 is sold in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle-East and ASEAN.

72d8663k

(TVS NTorq 125 is also offered in Marvel-inspired colour scheme called SuperSquad Editions)

Speaking on the occasion, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted that our smart scooter, TVS NTorq 125, has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in international markets. Since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z customers globally. The scooter's striking appearance, connected technology and superior performance have been a hallmark of the TVS NTorq 125 brand experience. This achievement is a reinforcement of our commitment to grow the TVS NTorq brand by setting benchmarks in innovation and creating aspiration for customers."

bb73g9kg

(The TVS NTorq 125 received design updates when the BS6 model was launched)

The NTorq 125 is available in three variants, Disc, Drum and Race Edition. It comes in a colour selection of Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue. The Race Edition is available in Red-Black and Yellow-Black. The BS6 NTorq gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm. The torque output stays the same at 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit. The other update is that the fuel tank capacity goes up to 5.8-litres from 5 litres.

Other features on the scooter include the TVS SmartXonnect system, a Bluetooth-enabled technology paired to the TVS Connect mobile App. The TVS SmartXonnect offers a bunch of first-in-segment features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

