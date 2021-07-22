Top 5 Rivals: TVS NTorq 125

The TVS Ntorq 125 is the company's flagship scooter and has been the company's mainstay in the scooter segment for three years now. At the time of its launch, it set benchmarks in terms of features, design and performance. And now, it is still one of the more popular choices in the 125 cc scooter segment. Plus TVS too has done well to update the scooter over the years. The BS6 NTorq gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm. The torque output stays the same at 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit. The prices of the NTorq 125 range from Rs. 72,270 for the drum brake variant to Rs. 84,025 for the recently launched Race XP variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Suzuki Burgman Street was launched soon after the NTorq 125. It is Suzuki's flagship scooter and gets a maxi-scooter design. It's powered by a 124 cc, two-valve, single-cylinder air-cooled engine which makes 8.6 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition comes with Bluetooth connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation, call, SMS and Whatsapp alerts, over speed warning, phone battery level display and more. The standard Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is now priced at Rs. 84,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Burgman Street 125 Ride Connect Edition is priced at Rs. 87,800 (Ex-showroom).

The Honda Grazia 125's prices start from Rs. 76,823 for the drum brake variant and go up to Rs. 85,148 for the Sports Edition. The Honda Grazia 125 gets a 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine gets programmed fuel injection, Honda Eco Technology (HET), enhanced smart power (eSP) and an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start. The motor makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is of course paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit.

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Maestro Edge 125 with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, new colour schemes and a new LED projector headlight as well. It is Hero's flagship scooter and the prices range from Rs. 72,250 for the drum brake variant and Rs. 79,750 for the connected variant. The Maestro Edge 125 continues to get the 124.6cc BS6 compliant programmed fuel injection motor with 'XSens Technology'. The engine makes 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque output is 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The Aprilia SXR 125 is the smaller sibling to the Aprilia SXR 160 with what Piaggio calls the CrossMax design, a sort of commuter scooter with maxi-scooter design, but without the large-ish proportions of a true blue maxi-scooter. The Aprilia SXR 125 shares the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine that currently powers the Aprilia SR 125 and the Aprilia Storm 125. The Aprilia SXR 125 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 9.4 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The three-valve engine is refined and the large multi-functional digital cluster offers a long list of features, including engine revs, fuel consumption indicator, top speed display, average speed display and more. The scooter gets just one variant and it is priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha Motor recently launched the new Fascino 125 Fuel Injection Hybrid scooter in India with prices starting at Rs. 70,000 for the drum brake variant, while the disc brake model has been priced at Rs. 76,530 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid is equipped with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System that basically adds an electric motor giving a power assist when you accelerate from a stop. The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid continues sourcing power by the same 125 cc BS6 compliant air-cooled and fuel-injected (FI), blue core engine that puts out 8.2 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.