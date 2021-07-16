Top 5 Highlights: Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Honda Grazia Sports Edition in India in January 2021. The scooter is a special edition model. The Sports Edition of the Grazia 125 will be available in two colours which are Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. Apart from the new colours and sporty graphics, the scooter stays the same in terms of engine specifications and features. The scooter is now available shortly across all HMSI dealerships. Here are the top 5 highlights of the Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition.

(The Sports Edition of the Grazia 125 is available in two colours which are Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red)

(It gets a 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine gets programmed fuel injection, Honda Eco Technology (HET), enhanced smart power (eSP) and an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start. The motor makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is of course paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit)

(The Grazia 125 gets a bunch of features such as an idle start-stop system and a multi-function ignition switch which can be used to open the seat hatch the external fuel filler cap)

(The Deluxe variant gets disc brakes and alloy wheels, which the Standard variant misses out on. Combi-brake system with equaliser technology is a standard fitment on both variants. The scooter also gets an instrument console which is fully digital)