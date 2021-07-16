  • Home
  • News
  • Top 5 Highlights: Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition

Top 5 Highlights: Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition

Here are the top 5 highlights of the Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition.
authorBy Carandbike Team
16-Jul-21 06:06 PM IST
Top 5 Highlights: Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition banner
Highlights
  • The Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition Start is priced at Rs. 85,148
  • Apart from new colours and graphics, the scooter stays the same
  • It continues to get the same 125 cc engine as the regular Grazia 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Honda Grazia Sports Edition in India in January 2021. The scooter is a special edition model. The Sports Edition of the Grazia 125 will be available in two colours which are Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. Apart from the new colours and sporty graphics, the scooter stays the same in terms of engine specifications and features. The scooter is now available shortly across all HMSI dealerships. Here are the top 5 highlights of the Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition.

d5bdm9o8

(The Sports Edition of the Grazia 125 is available in two colours which are Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red)

qvk9vatk

(It gets a 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine gets programmed fuel injection, Honda Eco Technology (HET), enhanced smart power (eSP) and an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start. The motor makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is of course paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit)

lgsshn1c

(The Grazia 125 gets a bunch of features such as an idle start-stop system and a multi-function ignition switch which can be used to open the seat hatch the external fuel filler cap)

8d78kblc

(The Deluxe variant gets disc brakes and alloy wheels, which the Standard variant misses out on. Combi-brake system with equaliser technology is a standard fitment on both variants. The scooter also gets an instrument console which is fully digital)

6or9qr0s

(The scooter's instrument console is fully digital and it shows information like fuel, clock, service indicator, side-stand indicator, 3-step ECO indicator, distance to empty, average fuel consumption and so on. The Grazia gets a ground clearance of 171 mm The kerb weight of the scooter is 108 kg and the fuel tank capacity is 5.3 litres)

Related Articles
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India To Launch Flex-Fuel Engined Motorcycle
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India To Launch Flex-Fuel Engined Motorcycle
4 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2022: Honda 2 Wheeler Reports Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.62 lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2022: Honda 2 Wheeler Reports Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.62 lakh
2 months ago
Honda Shine Celebration Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 78,878
Honda Shine Celebration Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 78,878
2 months ago
Honda Activa Premium Edition Revealed; Launch Soon
Honda Activa Premium Edition Revealed; Launch Soon
2 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
car
Honda Grazia
starting @ ₹ 82,566
0
8.1
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Honda Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?