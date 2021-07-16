Top 5 Highlights: Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition
Here are the top 5 highlights of the Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition.
Highlights
- The Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition Start is priced at Rs. 85,148
- Apart from new colours and graphics, the scooter stays the same
- It continues to get the same 125 cc engine as the regular Grazia 125
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Honda Grazia Sports Edition in India in January 2021. The scooter is a special edition model. The Sports Edition of the Grazia 125 will be available in two colours which are Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. Apart from the new colours and sporty graphics, the scooter stays the same in terms of engine specifications and features. The scooter is now available shortly across all HMSI dealerships. Here are the top 5 highlights of the Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition.
