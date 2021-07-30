TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in Kochi; Priced At Rs. 1.24 Lakh

TVS Motor Company has introduced the iQube electric scooter in Kochi, priced at Rs. 1.24 lakh (on-road). TVS' iQube electric scooter arrives in Kochi over a year after sales began in Bengaluru last year followed by Delhi. Kochi is the sixth city that gets the iQube and the company has planned at least 20 more cities in the coming months. Interested customers can book the iQube for a token amount of Rs. 5,000. At this price, TVS offers a warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km, few standard accessories, road side assistance for one year and TVS SmartXonnect subscription for one year as well.

(TVS iQube)

TVS iQube gets a 2.25 kWh lithium-ion battery along with a 4.4 kW motor. The scooter has two riding modes which are economy and power. The top speed of the iQube EV is about 78 kmph and it has a range of about 75 kilometres. The battery can be charged fully with the standard 5A charger in about 4-5 hours. The electric motor develops an equivalent of 6 bhp and 140 Nm and the 0-40 kmph sprint is done is 4.2 seconds. The three battery packs are not removable and can be charged in around 5 hours through a conventional home charger provided with the scooter. The TVS iQube competes against the Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450X in the segment and is completely developed in-house.

(The TVS iQube is a well-proportioned scooter, and has a neat and handsome design)

The fully digital instrument console is Bluetooth enabled and also gets TVS' SmartXonnect technology, which helps the rider to use an app and get access to the scooter's stats along with functions such as geo-fencing, navigation, over-speed alert and so on.