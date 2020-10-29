Hero MotoCorp Announces Festive Offers On Xtreme 160R

Hero MotoCorp is looking to boost the sales of the Xtreme 160R during the festive season and the company has introduces a few schemes and offers in a bid to do so. To begin with, there is a corporate discount of up to ₹ 2,000 on the motorcycle along with an exchange bonus of ₹ 3,000 and a loyalty bonus of ₹ 2,000. So, one can straightway save up to ₹ 9,000 here. Similarly, in case a customer uses an ICICI credit/debit card, he/she can avail of a cashback of up to ₹ 5,000. And if you want to make the payment for the motorcycle via PayTM, you stand to get a cashback of ₹ 7,500. The offers and discounts come with various terms and conditions and they are valid till November 17, 2020. Currently, the prices of the Hero Xtreme 160R start at ₹ 1.02 lakh and go up to ₹ 1.05 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

(Hero launched the Xtreme 160R in June 2020)

The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a 160 cc, single-cylinder engine that is fuel injected and BS6 compliant. The engine makes 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims that the motorcycle can hit 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

(The Hero Xtreme160R is one of the best options to buy in the 160 cc bike segment in India)

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Harley-Davidson to sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and also sell parts/accessories, as well as general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India. According to a press statement, as part of a new licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

