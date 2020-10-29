New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero MotoCorp Net Profit Rises 9 Per Cent, Revenue Up 24 Per Cent

Hero MotoCorp's volumes in the quarter from July to September stood at 18.22 lakh units, a growth of 7.7 per cent over the same period a year ago.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
Hero MotoCorp reports 7.7 per cent increase in sales volumes in Q2 of 2020-21 expand View Photos
Hero MotoCorp reports 7.7 per cent increase in sales volumes in Q2 of 2020-21

Highlights

  • Hero reports revenue increase of 24 per cent in Q2 of 2020-21
  • Volumes increase 7.7 per cent to 18.22 lakh units in the period
  • Hero expects sales recovery to continue into the festive season

Hero MotoCorp has reported growth in quarterly profit and revenue, for the second quarter of FY 2020-21, as demand for entry-level motorcycles picked up after a lull during the lockdown period due to COVID-19. In the period from July to September, 2020, Hero MotoCorp's revenue from operations stood at ₹ 9,367 crore, a 23.7 per cent growth from ₹ 7,571 crore in the same period a year ago. Hero's two-wheeler sales volumes grew by 7.7 per cent in the quarter over the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, and accounted for 18.22 lakh units in the period this year. India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer reported a standalone net profit of ₹ 953.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, registering an increase of 8.99 per cent.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Registers Highest 2020 Monthly Sales In September

vro4l5rg

Hero's newest motorcycle is the 160 cc Hero Xtreme 160R

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said "The earnings in the second quarter of FY21 reflects a strong performance, signaling a gradual revival from the negative impact of the global pandemic. The recovery in demand to pre-Covid levels, credible resumption of supply chain and logistics, cost & cash management, along with judicious price increase, has helped deliver profitability. The challenging economic environment is headed for a recovery on the back of various initiatives by the government, especially those directed towards rural and semi-urban regions of the country.

"Based on early estimates, we expect the momentum to continue into the festive season which has started well for us. To further drive the festive cheer we have launched four new variants across motorcycle and scooter segments. We have registered significant gains in market share in Q2 across products and geographies and expect to maintain the lead through our well positioned product portfolio".

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes

djtrvt7g

The Hero Splendor+ is India's highest selling motorcycle

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, & Amortisation (EBITDA) for the Quarter stood at ₹ 1,286 cr (vs Rs 1101 Crs in Q2 FY'20) reflecting 13.7 per cent EBITDA margin. During the quarter, the company launched Hero Xtreme 160R. It also made an additional investment of Rs 84 crore ($11million) in electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy, taking up its shareholding in the company to 34.58 per cent, up from 31.27 per cent. In October, Hero MotoCorp announced a licensing agreement with Harley-Davidson under which Harley-Davidson bikes, merchandise, apparel, spares and service will be handled by Hero MotoCorp in India. Hero will also manufacture and market Harley-Davidson branded bikes in India, possibly lower displacement Harleys. More details are awaited on that partnership.

