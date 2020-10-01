Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers Highest Monthly Sales In 2020

Hero MotoCorp sold 715,718 units in September, which is the highest monthly sales for it in 2020

Hero MotoCorp has had a good run in September 2020, right at the onset of the festive season. The company sold 715,718 units in September 2020, which are the highest monthly sales for the company so far in 2020, registering growth of 16.9 per cent over the sales of September 2019, when it sold 612,204 units. This is the first time that Hero breached the 7 lakh mark in monthly sales since the pandemic began. Hero says it is confident of achieving better sales during the months of October-November 2020.

(Hero sold660,948 units of motorcycles, which is an increase of 18.3 per cent )

In September 2020, Hero sold 660,948 units of motorcycles, which is an increase of 18.3 per cent over 558,696 units sold in September last year. Hero sold 54,770 scooters last month which is 2.36 per cent more than 53,508 units sold in September 2019. The company's exports too grew 57.55 per cent, from 11,695 units in September 2019 to 18,425 units exported in September 2020.

(Hero sold 54,770 scooters last month which is 2.36 per cent more than 53,508 units sold in September 2019)

If we were to see the YTD figures, Hero sold 2,207,055 motorcycles and 170,896 scooters between April and September 2020. This is a decrease of 32.61 per cent and 34.09 per cent respectively over 3,275,035 motorcycles and 259,305 scooters sold between April-September 2019. Despite the disrupted network of components supply chain due to the non-availability of labour and issues with regard to logistics, Hero MotoCorp sold 18,14,683 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal (FY'21), clocking a decent year-on-year growth of more than 7.3 per cent. Hero sold 16,91,420 units in the second quarter of FY'20.

To partially offset the rising input costs and commodity prices, Hero increased the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 2 per cent, with the exact quantum varying from model to model. The revised prices are effective October 1, 2020 onwards.

