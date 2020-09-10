The BS6 model of the Hero Maestro Edge 110 is about Rs. 11,00 more expensive than the BS4 model.

Hero MotoCorp has revealed the prices of the BS6 Maestro Edge 110 scooter. The The drum brake alloy wheel VX variant is priced at ₹ 60,950 while the ally wheel model is priced at ₹ 62,450. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The scooter was listed on the website of the company about a week ago and Hero has begun taking registrations for the test ride of the scooter as well. The Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 goes up against the TVS Jupiter and the Honda Activa 6G.

(The Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 gets a 110 cc motor, which makes 8 bhp and 8.75 Nm)

The Maestro Edge BS6 now gets a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is fuel-injected and makes 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 8.75 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a CVT unit. Hero claims that the acceleration and the fuel efficiency have gone up on the Maestro Edge thanks to the XSens technology coupled with the programmed fuel-injection on offer. The scooter also gets a side-stand indicator, USB port with light stowage light, an external fuel filler cap and a combination lock. The scooter gets a part digital part analogue instrumentation console along with always-on halogen headlamp and integrated braking system. Plus, it also gets a service reminder function as well.

(The updated BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 gets bold and colourful graphics)

The BS6 Maestro Edge continues to get telescopic suspension up front and a spring loaded hydraulic damper at the rear. The scooter rides on a 12-inch wheel up front and a 10-inch wheel at the rear and no disc brake option as of yet, only drum brakes. It has a kerb weight of 112 kg and fuel tank capacity of 5 litres. The BS6 Maestro Edge 110 will be offered in six colours which are Midnight Blue, Seal Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, and Techno Blue.

