2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Revealed

The Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 is now listed on the company website. In fact, we know about almost all details about the scooter except the pricing. Hero hasn't revealed any launch details yet.

Hero has not revealed any launch details about the Maestro Edge 110 BS6.

Highlights

  • Hero is all set to launch the BS6 Maestro Edge 110 scooter
  • It gets a bunch of new graphics and colour options
  • There is no information on the launch timeline of the scooter

Hero MotoCorp has revealed the BS6 Maestro Edge in India. The scooter is now listed on the company website, along with all the details. In fact, Hero is also accepting registrations for test ride of the Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6. The overall design is more or less similar to the BS4 model, but the scooter now gets brighter, more colourful graphics along with an updated engine. The Maestro Edge BS6 now gets a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is fuel-injected and makes 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 8.75 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is still paired to a CVT unit.

Also Read: Hero Maestro Electric Scooter Spotted; Looks Launch Ready

lg703ovo

(The updated BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 gets bold and colourful graphics)

Hero claims that the acceleration and the fuel efficiency have gone up on the Maestro Edge thanks to the XSens technology coupled with the programmed fuel-injection on offer. The scooter also gets a side-stand indicator, USB port with light stowage light, an external fuel filler cap and a combination lock. The scooter gets a part digital part analogue instrumentation console along with always-on halogen headlamp and integrated braking system. Plus, it also gets a service reminder function as well.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Registers 7.5 Per Cent Year-On-Year Growth In August 2020 Sales

4oe2utcg

(Expect the scooter to get a price premium of somewhere between ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 7,000)

The BS6 Maestro Edge continues to get telescopic suspension up front and a spring loaded hydraulic damper at the rear. The scooter rides on a 12-inch wheel up front and a 10-inch wheel at the rear and no disc brake option as of yet, only drum brakes. It has a kerb weight of 112 kg and fuel tank capacity of 5 litres. The BS6 Maestro Edge 110 will be offered in six colours which are Midnight Blue, Seal Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, and Techno Blue.

0 Comments

Hero hasn't announced any details about the launch timeline or the pricing but we expect the scooter to get a premium of at least ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 7,000. For reference, the BS4 Maestro Edge 110 was priced at ₹ 49,904 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Upon launch, it will go up against the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter.

