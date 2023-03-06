  • Home
  • News
  • Rivian Stands By 2023 Production Target Despite Media Report

Rivian Stands By 2023 Production Target Despite Media Report

Rivian said it was sticking to its official production forecast of 50,000 electric vehicles in 2023.
authorBy Reuters
06-Mar-23 04:21 PM IST
null

Rivian Automotive Inc on Friday said it was sticking to its official production forecast of 50,000 electric vehicles in 2023 after a Bloomberg news report said its executives had told employees it could possibly produce as many as 62,000 this year.

The 62,000 figure was said in an internal meeting and was taken out of context, the Rivian spokesperson said.

Bloomberg later said that the figure was given at an all-hands meeting as part of a "production master plan" for the year. The Rivian spokesperson declined to comment on the context in which the number was given or about a company master plan.

Earlier this week, the Irvine, California-based maker of electric pickup trucks and SUVs said it aimed to produce 50,000 cars this year, below analysts' estimate of 67,170 units, according to Visible Alpha.

The company cited persistent supply-chain snarls sparked by the pandemic and bad weather that hampered production, adding it expected the issues to continue through 2023.

Investors are also concerned around weakening demand for EVs as interest rates rise and fears of a looming recession force customers to look for deals or even hold off on purchases. 

Shares of Rivian closed up 7.6% at $16.92 on Friday after rising more than 11% on the Bloomberg report.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco and Eva Mathews in BengaluruEditing by Peter Henderson, Bill Berkrot and Matthew Lewis)

Related Articles
Tesla's Price Cuts Promise More Pain For Money-Losing U.S. EV Startups
Tesla's Price Cuts Promise More Pain For Money-Losing U.S. EV Startups
1 month ago
Government Says Global Auto Brands Are Looking For The Right Partner To Enter India
Government Says Global Auto Brands Are Looking For The Right Partner To Enter India
6 months ago
Rivian To Cut Headcount By 6%
Rivian To Cut Headcount By 6%
7 months ago
EV Maker Rivian Plans To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs - Bloomberg News
EV Maker Rivian Plans To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs - Bloomberg News
7 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
  • 63,867 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
3.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹8,399
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2018 Hyundai Creta 1.4 E Plus Diesel
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2018 Hyundai
Creta 1.4 E Plus Diesel
  • 57,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
9.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹19,037
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Alpha Petrol
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line