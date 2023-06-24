New Ford Performance SuperVan 4.2 Revealed; Targets The Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Ford Performance has revealed its contender for the 101st edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the new all-electric SuperVan 4.2. The 4.2 gets an extensive aerodynamic makeover front he original SuperVan 4 with the design and mechanicals optimised for hill climb racing. The all-electric high-performance van will attempt the hill climb with veteran driver Romain Dumas behind the wheel. Dumas has raced at the infamous hillclimb seven time with the latest outing being his eighth time running of the course.



Developed in collaboration with STARD Advanced Research and Development, Ford Performance says that the SuperVan 4.2 showcases the potential of electric vehicles in motorsports. The vehicle features refined aerodynamics and a dedicated hill climb powertrain, aiming to deliver a strong performance at the event.



The SuperVan 4.2 incorporates a redesigned aerodynamic profile, including an exaggerated carbon fiber rear spoiler and front splitter to enhance downforce and stability on the mountain roads. The roof has also been redesigned from the original SuperVan 4 and does not stretch all the way to the rear while the rear bumper is more aggressive than before with an oversized diffuser. Ford says that the chassis has also been optimized for improved balance and maneuverability.



The powertrain of the SuperVan 4.2 has been fine-tuned for maximum performance. Utilizing advanced Ultra High-Performance Li-Polymer NMC pouch cells and STARD UHP 6-phase motors, the vehicle achieves an optimal power-to-weight ratio while maintaining its all-wheel-drive system. Ford says that the SuperVan 4.2 develops over 1,400 bhp - the original SuperVan 4 made over 1,900 bhp.



In addition to the performance enhancements, the SuperVan 4.2 is equipped with various chassis upgrades, including a revised regenerative braking system, carbon ceramic brake discs, lightweight magnesium forged wheels wrapped in high-performance Pirelli P Zero™ race tires, upgraded driveshafts, a perspex windscreen, and a minimalist race interior. These modifications optimize weight distribution and improve the vehicle's performance on the mountain.