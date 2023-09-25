Ford Patents Brake Light Detection System to Elevate Autonomous Vehicle Safety

Ford has filed a patent application in the USA for a new brake light detection system. Originally filed in May, this patent application was published recently on September 14, 2023. The proposed system is intended for use in vehicles equipped with cameras and sensors designed to analyse the road ahead.

Its primary function is to interpret data from these sensors and determine whether the brake lights of other vehicles are engaged. Ford's software includes specialised algorithms for both day and night conditions, optimising brake light detection.

Also Read: Ford To Introduce Bronco SUV In China In 2024



The practical application of this system lies in improving the decision-making processes of autonomous vehicles. For instance, it could prevent a self-driving car from moving forward when the traffic light turns green but the vehicles ahead have not yet begun to move. This prioritisation of brake light detection over the green traffic signal could prove crucial in ensuring safety. Additionally, the system could be valuable in situations where traffic lights malfunction.

Also Read: BMW, Ford, and Honda Partner To Optimise EV Grid Services In North America



Notably, this technology is not limited to autonomous vehicles alone. In non-autonomous cars equipped with driver-assistance systems, the system could also intervene if it detects brake lights in the vehicle ahead, potentially mitigating driver distraction.



Written by:- Ronit Agarwal



