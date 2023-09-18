Login

Ford To Introduce Bronco SUV In China In 2024

Production of the Bronco is slated to commence in 2024, and it's reported that the car will be starting at ¥300,000 (Rs 34.28 Lakh).
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Sep-23 10:21 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ford's partnership with Jiangling Ford will introduce a distinct Chinese version of the Bronco SUV.
  • The Chinese Ford Bronco offers a locally-manufactured 2.3-liter turbocharged engine with 267 bhp.
  • Scheduled for production in 2024, the Chinese Bronco is priced starting at ¥300,000 (Rs. 34.28 Lakh).

Ford is set to introduce the Bronco SUV to the Chinese market through local production in partnership with Jiangling Ford. Images of the Chinese version have surfaced revealing some distinctions from its U.S. counterpart.

 

Also Read: BMW, Ford, and Honda Partner To Optimise EV Grid Services In North America


The photos depict four-door Bronco models with varying wheel designs, bumpers, and fender extensions depending on the trim level. Notable differences include the presence of Chinese characters on the tailgate, clear reflectors, and modified Ford lettering on the Bronco-branded grille.


In terms of size, the Ford Bronco measures approximately 4825 mm in length, 2070 mm in width, and 1990 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2950 mm. This places it in the category of a medium-sized SUV, with a longer wheelbase than the Everest, which measures 2850 mm.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government


Under the hood, the Chinese Bronco will be powered by a locally manufactured turbocharged 2.3-litre engine from the Changan Ford joint venture, delivering 267 bhp and 455 Nm of torque. This output is slightly lower than the entry-level U.S. model with the 2.3 EcoBoost engine. The transmission is expected to feature an 8-speed automatic, deviating from the American 10-speed auto, with no manual option.


The vehicle maintains a straight-line profile, consistent with its hardcore off-road positioning, and offers a square-shaped rear design with a side-opening tailgate and an external spare tire.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite With 1.0-litre AMT Gearbox Launching Soon


The interior design of the Bronco is expected to mirror the overseas version, featuring a classic T-shaped layout. Commonly used functions will incorporate physical buttons for ease of operation while driving, but it is likely to include a centre console display screen and an LCD instrument panel.


Production of the Bronco by Jiangling Ford is slated to commence in 2024, and it's reported that the locally-produced Chinese Bronco will be priced starting at ¥300,000 (Rs. 34.28 Lakh). This positions it as a more affordable alternative to the imported U.S. versions, which typically range from ¥700,000 to 1,200,000 (Rs. 80 Lakh - 1.37 crore). In addition to the Bronco, Jiangling Ford also manufactures the Ford Ranger, further expanding options for Chinese buyers.


 

Guest Author: RONIT AGARWAL


Source

# Ford Motor Company# Ford Bronco# Jiangling Ford

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
8.8
0
10
2021 Mahindra XUV700
15,999 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 24.00 L
₹ 50,765/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
4,338 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 29,078/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar
9.1
0
10
2023 Mahindra Thar
1,843 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
40,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
8.0
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
40,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.25 L
₹ 31,915/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
8.4
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
44,316 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Amaze
2014 Honda Amaze
30,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.75 L
₹ 8,399/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-14342 second ago

The Atto 3 is the second vehicle introduced by BYD in India that was launched in November 2022

BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13019 second ago

Deliveries took place simultaneously across six major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and a few other cities.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-3060 second ago

The 12.3-inch touchscreen gets an inbuilt Arcade.ev app store

Spy Shots Surface Of The Next-Generation 2025 Audi Q3
Spy Shots Surface Of The Next-Generation 2025 Audi Q3
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1379 second ago

These images provide an initial glimpse of what we can expect to see from the next generation of the Q3.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Deliveries Begin In India
2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Deliveries Begin In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-987 second ago

Triumph Motorcycles India has begun deliveries of the 2023 Street Triple 765 in India. It was launched a few months ago in June 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-582 second ago

They extended their EV charging network to accommodate customers of all car brands.

Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

34 minutes ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore and is available in India as a CBU import

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

49 minutes ago

We see how the new Tata Nexon stacks up against other subcompact SUVs in terms of pricing.

Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The limited-run Q5 sports the Mythos Black shade and gets blacked-out styling cues.

F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

RedBull and Verstappen’s respective 15 and 10 win streaks came to end courtesy of the super Spaniard on the winding streets of Singapore.

BMW, Ford, and Honda Partner To Optimise EV Grid Services In North America
BMW, Ford, and Honda Partner To Optimise EV Grid Services In North America
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

New jointly-owned ChargeScape platform will eliminate the need for individual integrations between automakers and electric utilities, offering these utilities access to EV battery energy from a broad range of vehicles.

Ford Announces Lower Pricing And Production Boost For F-150 Lightning
Ford Announces Lower Pricing And Production Boost For F-150 Lightning
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Ford's F-150 Lightning models are eligible for potential tax credits of up to $7,500 (6,15,543 INR) under the Inflation Reduction Act

Ford Teases Track-Only Mustang Dark Horse R With Exclusive Preview
Ford Teases Track-Only Mustang Dark Horse R With Exclusive Preview
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The Dark Horse is powered by a modified 5.0-litre V8 engine producing 500 horsepower, coupled with a TREMEC manual gearbox

Ford Files Patent For Convertible Off-Roaders With Standing Controls
Ford Files Patent For Convertible Off-Roaders With Standing Controls
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Ford’s patent introduces a new technology for convertible off-roaders, enabling drivers to stand up and operate the vehicle using secondary controls.

U.S. Investigates Ford Explorer SUV Recall Following Power Loss Reports
U.S. Investigates Ford Explorer SUV Recall Following Power Loss Reports
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

U.S. regulators investigate Ford's recall of 710,000 Explorer SUVs due to power loss concerns, while NHTSA examines the effectiveness of the automaker's remedy for potential rear axle issues

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ford To Introduce Bronco SUV In China In 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn