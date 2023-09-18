Ford To Introduce Bronco SUV In China In 2024

Ford is set to introduce the Bronco SUV to the Chinese market through local production in partnership with Jiangling Ford. Images of the Chinese version have surfaced revealing some distinctions from its U.S. counterpart.

The photos depict four-door Bronco models with varying wheel designs, bumpers, and fender extensions depending on the trim level. Notable differences include the presence of Chinese characters on the tailgate, clear reflectors, and modified Ford lettering on the Bronco-branded grille.



In terms of size, the Ford Bronco measures approximately 4825 mm in length, 2070 mm in width, and 1990 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2950 mm. This places it in the category of a medium-sized SUV, with a longer wheelbase than the Everest, which measures 2850 mm.

Under the hood, the Chinese Bronco will be powered by a locally manufactured turbocharged 2.3-litre engine from the Changan Ford joint venture, delivering 267 bhp and 455 Nm of torque. This output is slightly lower than the entry-level U.S. model with the 2.3 EcoBoost engine. The transmission is expected to feature an 8-speed automatic, deviating from the American 10-speed auto, with no manual option.



The vehicle maintains a straight-line profile, consistent with its hardcore off-road positioning, and offers a square-shaped rear design with a side-opening tailgate and an external spare tire.

The interior design of the Bronco is expected to mirror the overseas version, featuring a classic T-shaped layout. Commonly used functions will incorporate physical buttons for ease of operation while driving, but it is likely to include a centre console display screen and an LCD instrument panel.



Production of the Bronco by Jiangling Ford is slated to commence in 2024, and it's reported that the locally-produced Chinese Bronco will be priced starting at ¥300,000 (Rs. 34.28 Lakh). This positions it as a more affordable alternative to the imported U.S. versions, which typically range from ¥700,000 to 1,200,000 (Rs. 80 Lakh - 1.37 crore). In addition to the Bronco, Jiangling Ford also manufactures the Ford Ranger, further expanding options for Chinese buyers.





Guest Author: RONIT AGARWAL



Source