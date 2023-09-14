Nissan Magnite With 1.0-litre AMT Gearbox Launching Soon

Nissan Indian will soon be offering another powertrain option on the Magnite SUV. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine is soon going to be offered with an automated manual transmission (AMT). With prices expected to start at Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom), this powertrain option will be the most affordable in Magnite’s lineup for customers looking for an automatic gearbox in this compact SUV.

With the launch of the AMT gearbox, the Nissan Magnite will have four powertrain options for customers to choose from. This naturally aspirated 999cc petrol motor has an output of 71 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm and was offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. For customers who wanted to opt for a Magnite with an automatic powertrain, their only choice was the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor with an output of 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm at 2,200-4,400 rpm which is available in two transmissions — a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

The Magnite 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor is offered in six trims - XE, XL, XV, XV DT, XV Premium and XV Premium DT. The AMT version is expected to be the top-of-the-line trim. The Magnite offers a whole host of features, such as smartwatch connectivity, a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera. It’s equipped with safety features Hill Start Assist, ABS and EBD, Electronic Stability Program, traction control and airbags.

As we stated earlier, with an expected price tag of Rs 9.5 lakh, it will compete with its own sibling, the Renault Kiger and other sub-compact SUVs such as the Tata Punch, the newly launched Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3. Although in comparison to the upcoming Magnite AMT, the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter, the Citroen C3 is only offered with a 5-speed manual while the others offer an AMT gearbox option.