  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan Magnite Achieves 1 Lakh Production Milestone

Nissan Magnite Achieves 1 Lakh Production Milestone

It took the company nearly 3 years to achieve this milestone
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
06-Jun-23 08:24 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Accessories Exterior
Highlights
  • The 1 lakh Magnite rolled out from the alliance plant in Chennai
  • The Magnite has also received an impressive GNCAP 4.0 safety rating
  • Nissan recently unveiled a new Geza Edition for its Magnite

Nissan Motor India has achieved a significant milestone with the production rollout of its 100,000th Magnite at its Alliance plant in Chennai. The Nissan Magnite, which was first launched in December 2020, has gained quite a bit of popularity among customers in India and has been the company's best-selling model. However, right now it's the only Nissan car on sale in India. 

 

Earlier this year, the automaker updated the Magnite to meet the BS6 Stage 2 norms. The updated version boasts new safety features that are standard across all variants. Moreover, the Magnite has also received an impressive 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP. 

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Updated With More Standard Safety Tech

 

Nissan recently also unveiled a new Geza Edition for its Magnite. Both the exterior and interior of the new special edition SUV have been upgraded. The Geza edition has a larger 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The JBL audio system and programmable ambient lighting (via an app) that were previously only available with the Tech Pack on the top variant are also included in the special edition model. The Geza edition also comes with a rear view camera.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.39 Lakh

 

The Magnite is available with a pair of 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines – a 71 bhp naturally aspirated unit and a more powerful 99 bhp turbo-petrol engine. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the turbo-petrol also getting the option of a CVT. The prices start at Rs 6 lakh and go up to Rs 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The Magnite is also exported to other markets from India. The company has been actively exporting vehicles from its Chennai plant to numerous destinations for quite some time. It has already exported over a million vehicles to 108 destinations. This includes countries like New Zealand, Australia, and various nations in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC, Sub-Saharan Africa, and other African regions.

Related Articles
Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.39 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.39 Lakh
10 days ago
Nissan India To Launch Magnite Geza Special Edition Model On May 26
Nissan India To Launch Magnite Geza Special Edition Model On May 26
17 days ago
Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Sells For Staggering USD 1.35 Million!
Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Sells For Staggering USD 1.35 Million!
27 days ago
Nissan Magnite Updated With More Standard Safety Tech
Nissan Magnite Updated With More Standard Safety Tech
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.1
10
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 G CVT for sale

2014 Toyota Corolla Altis

wishlist
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.4
10
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Nissan Magnite
Starts at ₹ 5.97 Lakh
0
8.1
10
c&b expert Rating

Nissan Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now