Nissan Magnite Achieves 1 Lakh Production Milestone

Nissan Motor India has achieved a significant milestone with the production rollout of its 100,000th Magnite at its Alliance plant in Chennai. The Nissan Magnite, which was first launched in December 2020, has gained quite a bit of popularity among customers in India and has been the company's best-selling model. However, right now it's the only Nissan car on sale in India.

Earlier this year, the automaker updated the Magnite to meet the BS6 Stage 2 norms. The updated version boasts new safety features that are standard across all variants. Moreover, the Magnite has also received an impressive 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Nissan recently also unveiled a new Geza Edition for its Magnite. Both the exterior and interior of the new special edition SUV have been upgraded. The Geza edition has a larger 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The JBL audio system and programmable ambient lighting (via an app) that were previously only available with the Tech Pack on the top variant are also included in the special edition model. The Geza edition also comes with a rear view camera.

The Magnite is available with a pair of 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines – a 71 bhp naturally aspirated unit and a more powerful 99 bhp turbo-petrol engine. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the turbo-petrol also getting the option of a CVT. The prices start at Rs 6 lakh and go up to Rs 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Magnite is also exported to other markets from India. The company has been actively exporting vehicles from its Chennai plant to numerous destinations for quite some time. It has already exported over a million vehicles to 108 destinations. This includes countries like New Zealand, Australia, and various nations in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC, Sub-Saharan Africa, and other African regions.