Nissan Magnite Updated With More Standard Safety Tech

Nissan has quietly updated the Magnite for 2023 adding in more safety features across the lower variants. For the 2023 model year, the subcompact SUV now gets features such as hill start, stability control, traction control and tyre pressure monitoring from the base XE variant onwards. These features were previously limited to the turbo-petrol or higher variants.

Systems such as traction control, vehicle dynamics control, hill start assist and hydraulic brake assist were previously available from the XL trim onwards but only with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option – even on the top-spec XV Premium. Now the system is available with both petrol engine options from the base XE variant.

Meanwhile tyre pressure monitoring, a feature previously only offered on the top XV Premium, is now available across all variants. Another tweak to the equipment list is the deletion of LED fog lamps from the XV variant. It’s now only available on the top-spec XV Premium variant.

There is no change to the engine line-up with buyers still offered with either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit or the more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard for both engines with the turbo-petrol also offered with a CVT option.

Nissan is readying a BS6 Phase II updated for the Magnite with the updated model expected to arrive soon.