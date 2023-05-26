Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.39 Lakh

Nissan India has expanded its Magnite subcompact SUV line-up with a new Geza Edition. Priced at Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the new special edition SUV gets some cosmetic and feature enhancements. These include some features that were previously only offered as part of the optional Tech Pack or the fully-loaded model. You also get the option to get a lighter beige upholstery. Interestingly all the updates are focused solely on the interior with no cosmetic tweaks to the exterior.

The Geza edition gets beige seat upholstery (optional) and adjustable ambient lighting.

Speaking of the interior, buyers of the Geza edition will be offered the option of selecting beige seat covers. The standard SUV is only available with an all-black cabin. On the feature front, the Geza edition gets a larger 9-inch touchscreen replete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The special edition model also gets the JBL audio system and configurable ambient lighting (via an app) previously only offered with the Tech pack on the top variant. The Geza edition also comes with a rear-view camera.

The infotainment system is upgraded to a new 9.0-inch touchscreen and a JBL sound system

On the engine front, the Geza edition is only available with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The unit is good for 71 bhp and 99 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of pricing the new Geza edition is positioned between the Magnite XL (Rs 7.04 lakh) and the Magnite XV (Rs 7.81 lakh).