World's First Ford Bronco 6x6 'Dark Horse' Was In A High Speed Police Chase?

Apocalypse Manufacturing, a company that builds and modifies SUVs and trucks to have 6x6 all wheel drive systems created the world's first 6x6 Ford Bronco last month. Named the Apocalypse 'Dark Horse', this 'build number 1' featured a turbocharged V6 engine manufactured by Ford, tuned and mated to a full exhaust upgrade to produce 395 bhp (400 hp). The party piece of the car however, is the addition of 2 wheels and a 6-wheel-drive system, giving this car a unique look.

The Apocalypse 'Dark Horse' 6x6 is based on a Ford Bronco SUV

This 6x6 pick-up truck is set to be auctioned off today at premier auto-auctioneer Barrett-Jackson's Palm Beach extravaganza, in a prime-time bidding slot of 727.1. Interestingly, Apocalypse has released a video showing the pick-up in a high speed police chase.

The 'Dark Horse' 6x6 in the police chase video

This video was a clever little joke by Apocalypse on O.J. Simpson, an American Football player who is best knows for being tried for the murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, and was infamously involved in a high speed police chase being driven in his white Ford Bronco. The joke was made evident by the inclusion of an American football and a juice bottle, as O.J. was nicknamed 'The Juice'.

At a 5715 mm length, the 'Dark Horse' pick-up truck is almost over 900 mm longer than a standard Ford Bronco, and has a loading bay of over 1500 mm. The convertible soft top roof of the Bronco also makes way for a hard top fiberglass rood that can be removed as per the owner's needs.

What do you think of about this first ever Bronco 6x6 pick up? Let us know in the comments. Also, if 6x6 vehicles interest you, check out this teaser of the Rezvani Hercules 6x6 SUV.