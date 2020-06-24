Rezvani Hercules 6x6 SUV Teased

Rezvani is known for making vehicles that can bulldoze its way out of any terrain and have an unparalleled road presence. The 1,000 bhp tank-like SUV sets benchmarks on those fronts which now will be upped by a new Rezvani which will be arriving soon in the market. It's a new 6x6 SUV that Rezvani has teased and is calling it the Hercules. Now it's still a teaser and we have very limited details of this mammoth SUV, but it will be road legal for sure.

The teaser confirms that it's a six-wheeler with the Hercules sporting three pairs of massive black alloy wheels shod in ultra high profile rubber.

The Rezvani Hercules 6x6 is a military-spec road legal vehicle which will be based on the Jeep Wrangler JL. Without revealing much of the design, the teaser confirms that it's a six-wheeler with the Hercules sporting three pairs of massive black alloy wheels shod in ultra high profile rubber. As for the design, the silhouette doesn't look too different from that of the Rezvani Tank, given that both SUVs are based on the Jeep Wrangler JL. The slim headlights, bold character lines on the hood, stretched wheel arches and the Rezvani logo at the centre are elements we're familiar with. That said, it being a six-wheelers the rear of the SUV is stretched, giving it a distinct character.

Under the hood, it is expected to get the 6.2-litre, Supercharged, V8 engine which will be tuned to churn out a whopping 1,000 bhp and a humongous peak torque of 1,180 Nm. Expect it to be loaded to the brim with almost all the bells and whistles that's already there in the Rezvani Tank and then some. EMP protection kits and Fox suspension among others are also expected to be a standard offering.

