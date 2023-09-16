BMW, Ford, and Honda Partner To Optimise EV Grid Services In North America
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
16-Sep-23 12:50 PM IST
Highlights
BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, and Honda Motor Co have announced the creation of a new jointly-owned venture, ChargeScape, LLC in North America. This venture aims to establish a unified platform connecting electric utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle (EV) customers. The objective is to streamline operations, create cost-effective solutions, and enable new possibilities for EV owners.
ChargeScape's platform will eliminate the need for individual integrations between automakers and electric utilities, offering these utilities access to EV battery energy from a broad range of vehicles. EV owners who participate can benefit financially by charging during "grid-friendly" times, with potential future opportunities for energy-sharing with the grid through vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications.
Also by securely providing energy data to electric utilities, ChargeScape aims to optimise EV battery utilisation, align charging with off-peak hours, and promote the use of renewable energy sources. This initiative comes at a time when the EV market is expanding rapidly, increasing electricity demand and grid challenges.
“Electric vehicles are unlocking entirely new benefits for customers that can save them money while supporting grid resiliency and increase the use of clean, renewable energy, ChargeScape will help accelerate the true potential of the EV revolution by providing significant benefits to both utilities and EV customers through smart vehicle-to-grid services.” said Bill Crider, global head of charging and energy services, Ford Motor Company.
Moreover, ChargeScape intends to provide managed charge scheduling through vehicle connectivity, even for EVs without Wi-Fi-enabled charging stations. This inclusion ensures broader accessibility to grid services.
Thomas Ruemenapp, Vice President, Engineering, BMW of North America, LLC. says, “Electric grid reliability and sustainability are the foundation for an EV-powered future. ChargeScape aims to accelerate the expansion of smart charging and vehicle-to-everything solutions all over the country, while increasing customer benefits, supporting the stability of the grid and helping to maximise renewable energy usage.”
“As Honda seeks to achieve our global goal of carbon neutrality, we are counting on this platform to create new value for our customers by connecting EVs to electric utilities, strengthening grid resources and reducing CO2 emissions,” said Jay Joseph, vice president of Sustainability & Business Development, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-16447 second ago
As with the currently available Upland and X, the Overland gets variant-specific cosmetic tweaks to the cabin and exterior.
-9242 second ago
The 2024 Jeep Compass is solely available with a diesel engine but gets the addition of a new 4x2 diesel automatic variant.
-6323 second ago
Acer unveiled its e-scooter model, the MUVI-125-4G, at the ongoing e-mobility expo in Greater Noida
-763 second ago
New jointly-owned ChargeScape platform will eliminate the need for individual integrations between automakers and electric utilities, offering these utilities access to EV battery energy from a broad range of vehicles.
1 hour ago
The e-buses will be used by GreenCell’s intercity bus operation NueGo.
2 hours ago
Carmaker first showcased the gearbox option in August this year at the Indonesia International Auto Show.
19 hours ago
The special edition Lexus sports coupe gets aero styling elements and a blue-finished interior.
20 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the new Karizma XMR at its plant. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin soon.
20 hours ago
The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options on the digital console: Active and Braking regen
22 hours ago
Here’s how the EQE compares with the rest of its rivals on paper.
7 days ago
The vehicle is offered solely in a petrol variant with an ex-showroom price of Rs. 46 lakh.
9 days ago
The motorcycle will be revealed on 7 September 2023
11 days ago
The Elevate marks Honda’s return to the highly competitive compact SUV segment.
13 days ago
The company registered a total sales growth of 3 per cent, with 4,77,590 units sold during this month
18 days ago
The updated motorcycle gets revised graphics, an OBD2-compliant engine and a new assist and slipper clutch.