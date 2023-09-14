Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
14-Sep-23 02:47 PM IST
Highlights
- The delivery event took place at the Council Hall in Pune
- These vehicles have been allocated to officials at various levels
- Hyundai recently added ADAS for the Venue
Hyundai Motor India has handed over 46 Venue Subcompact SUVs to the Department of Health of the Government of Maharashtra. This significant delivery event took place at the Council Hall in Pune, in the presence of Tanajirao Sawant, the Minister of the Public Health Department in the Maharashtra State. These brand-new vehicles have been allocated to officials at various levels within the state's public health department, encompassing state-level, division-level, and district-level zonal officers.
Speaking on this occasion Sawant said, “Many health department officials were facing difficulties in moving around for work in their area of work. However, 46 vehicles have been purchased under the 13th Finance Commission and are being distributed to the officers in all parts of the state today. Therefore, the work of the officials in the health department will get definite speed.”
Also Read: Hyundai Venue Gains ADAS; 6-Speed Manual Returns For 1.0L Turbo-Petrol With iMT Dropped
Moreover, the brand recently updated the Venue model with the 'SmartSense' Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), positioning it as India's most affordable SUV equipped with this feature. This accomplishment also marks the Venue as the first subcompact SUV in the Indian market to feature ADAS. Furthermore, Hyundai also reintroduced the 6-speed manual transmission option for the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol variants, discontinuing the intelligent manual transmission (iMT) option.
