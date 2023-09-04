Hyundai Venue Gains ADAS; 6-Speed Manual Returns For 1.0L Turbo-Petrol With iMT Dropped

Hyundai Motor India has updated the Venue, equipping the sub-compact SUV with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Moreover, the Korean automaker has also reintroduced the 6-speed manual transmission option for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol versions, discontinuing the intelligent manual transmission (iMT) option altogether. The manual transmission is available with S (O) and SX (O) variants of the Venue, and N6 and N8 variants of the Venue N Line. ADAS, meanwhile, is exclusive to the top-spec SX (O) and N8 trims of the Venue and Venue N Line, respectively. Prices for the updated Venue range from Rs 10.33 lakh to Rs 13.34 lakh, while the Venue N Line ranges between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 13.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The ADAS suite on the Venue includes Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driving Attention Warning and Active High Beam Assist.

In addition to the turbo-petrol engine, the Venue continues to be offered with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. The 1,197 cc motor produces 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm and comes mated only to a 5-speed manual. On the other hand, the diesel has 114 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm and is offered with a 6-speed manual only. The Venue N Line was previously only available with either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed iMT, but now, customers can opt for the new 6-speed manual gearbox, with the iMT discontinued.

In terms of competition, the Venue goes up against the likes of the new Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

