Login

Hyundai Venue Gains ADAS; 6-Speed Manual Returns For 1.0L Turbo-Petrol With iMT Dropped

The Venue is the first subcompact SUV on sale in India to be equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

04-Sep-23 02:50 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS) now available on the Venue and Venue N Line.
  • The 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol motor is now offered with a 6-speed manual transmission
  • Hyundai drops the iMT from the Venue and the Venue N Line.

Hyundai Motor India has updated the Venue, equipping the sub-compact SUV with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Moreover, the Korean automaker has also reintroduced the 6-speed manual transmission option for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol versions, discontinuing the intelligent manual transmission (iMT) option altogether. The manual transmission is available with S (O) and SX (O) variants of the Venue, and N6 and N8 variants of the Venue N Line. ADAS, meanwhile, is exclusive to the top-spec SX (O) and N8 trims of the Venue and Venue N Line, respectively. Prices for the updated Venue range from Rs 10.33 lakh to Rs 13.34 lakh, while the Venue N Line ranges between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 13.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh

 

The ADAS suite on the Venue includes Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driving Attention Warning and Active High Beam Assist.

 

 

In addition to the turbo-petrol engine, the Venue continues to be offered with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. The 1,197 cc motor produces 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm and comes mated only to a 5-speed manual. On the other hand, the diesel has 114 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm and is offered with a 6-speed manual only. The Venue N Line was previously only available with either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed iMT, but now, customers can opt for the new 6-speed manual gearbox, with the iMT discontinued.

 

In terms of competition, the Venue goes up against the likes of the new Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai i20 Facelift Interior Teased

# Hyundai Venue# Hyundai Venue SUV# Hyundai Venue N Line# Cars# News# SUV# Affordable SUVs# petrol# diesel# automatic cars# manual gearbox

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
2021 Mahindra XUV700
23,782 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 24.85 L
₹ 52,557/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Venue

Hyundai Venue
8.3
0
10
Hyundai Venue

Starts at ₹ 7.77 - 13.81 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Venue Specifications
View Venue Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.77 - 13.81 Lakh

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.87 - 19.2 Lakh

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.97 - 17.38 Lakh

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20

₹ 7.46 - 11.88 Lakh

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura

₹ 6.33 - 8.9 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar

₹ 16.78 - 21.24 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.69 - 8.47 Lakh

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro

₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh

Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric

₹ 23.84 - 24.03 Lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5

₹ 44.95 Lakh

Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson

₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line

₹ 10.19 - 12.31 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Venue Gains ADAS; 6-Speed Manual Returns For 1.0L Turbo-Petrol With iMT Dropped
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn