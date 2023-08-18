Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched the new Venue Knight Edition with prices ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh up to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Venue Knight Edition is available in three variants – S(O), SX and SX(O) and is solely available with the petrol variants. The Knight Edition also marks the return of the manual gearbox to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The unit, post the facelift last year, was available with either an iMT or DCT unit.

The complete list of prices is as follows:

Variant Ex-Showroom Price 1.2 Petrol S(O) Knight MT Rs 9,99,990 1.2 Petrol SX Knight MT Rs 11,25,700 1.2 Petrol SX Knight MT Dual Tone Rs 11,40,700 1.0 T-GDI SX(O) Knight MT Rs 12,65,100 1.0 T-GDI SX(O) Knight MT Dual Tone Rs 12,80,100 1.0 T-GDI SX(O) Knight DCT Rs 13,33,100 1.0 T-GDI SX(O) Knight DCT Dual Tone Rs 13,48,100

In terms of pricing, the Knight edition costs between Rs 23,600 and Rs 32,900 more than the standard Venue depending on the variant.

Venue Knight edition gets a new black exterior paint shade, blacked-out cosmetic elements and brass trim inserts.

Compared to the standard Venue, the Knight Edition gets numerous cosmetic tweaks to the exterior and interior along with some additional features. Starting with the exterior, the Knight Edition gets brass-finished trim inserts along with a blacked-out finish to areas such as the grille, skid plates, alloy wheels or wheel covers (depending on the variant) and roof rails. The Knight Edition can be optioned in five exterior colours – Abyss Black (only in Knight Edition), Atlas White, Titan Gray, Fiery Red and a dual-tone Fiery Red with an Abyss Black roof.

Inside, the cabin gets an all-black treatment with brass-coloured inserts in the seats and on the dashboard. The Knight Edition also gets additional features such as a dashcam with dual cameras – available on the Venue N-Line, metal-finished pedals and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror.

Coming to the engine and gearbox combinations, the Venue Knight Edition is available with both the 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The big news here is that, unlike the standard Venue and the Venue N-Line, the turbo-petrol unit is paired with a manual gearbox - the standard variants get an iMT. It can also be optioned with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

In terms of competition, the Venue goes up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.