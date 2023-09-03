Upcoming Hyundai i20 Facelift Interior Teased

Hyundai India has yet again teased the i20 facelift, slated to launch soon in India. In the video, the manufacturer gives us a glimpse of the new car’s interior. This iteration of the hatchback was globally unveiled earlier this year and will feature some cosmetic tweaks like new L-shaped DRLs, a redesigned front and rear bumper, a revised grille along with updated taillamps.

The teaser video also revealed that the car will get new dual-tone seats with the i20 branding. As seen in the global version, the interior of the car will also get some tweaks such as an updated 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster similar to the one seen in the Alcazar SUV. In the foreign market, the car also gets a range of ADAS features, which could make its way to the India-spec model.

The latest i20 will get an updated headlamp with new DRLs and a revised grille

Expect Hyundai to carry forward the existing engine line-up for the i20. The current i20 can be had with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol that churns out 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The former is available with either a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox while the latter can be had with either a 6-speed iMT unit (N Line only) or a dual-clutch automatic.