Upcoming Hyundai i20 Facelift Interior Teased
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
03-Sep-23 02:31 PM IST
Highlights
- The new Hyundai i20 will get new L-shaped DRLs, a revised grille along with updated taillamps.
- The interior will get new dual-tone seats and an updated 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
- Likely to be the equipped with the same engine options as the outgoing model.
Hyundai India has yet again teased the i20 facelift, slated to launch soon in India. In the video, the manufacturer gives us a glimpse of the new car’s interior. This iteration of the hatchback was globally unveiled earlier this year and will feature some cosmetic tweaks like new L-shaped DRLs, a redesigned front and rear bumper, a revised grille along with updated taillamps.
The teaser video also revealed that the car will get new dual-tone seats with the i20 branding. As seen in the global version, the interior of the car will also get some tweaks such as an updated 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster similar to the one seen in the Alcazar SUV. In the foreign market, the car also gets a range of ADAS features, which could make its way to the India-spec model.
The latest i20 will get an updated headlamp with new DRLs and a revised grille
Expect Hyundai to carry forward the existing engine line-up for the i20. The current i20 can be had with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol that churns out 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The former is available with either a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox while the latter can be had with either a 6-speed iMT unit (N Line only) or a dual-clutch automatic.