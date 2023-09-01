Hyundai i20 Facelift Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Hyundai has teased the updated i20 for the Indian market. The teaser reveals part of the premium hatchback’s fascia with the grille, bumper and headlamps. Going by the single image, the updated i20 for India will get a revised grille with new bracketing elements along the sides and a redesigned mesh finish. The headlamps too are new with L-shaped DRLs and look to be LED units compared to the current model’s projectors. The Hyundai logo up front too is larger and now sits above the grille at the base of the bonnet.

Also read: 2024 Hyundai i20 Facelift Unveiled In Europe With Updated Styling, More Standard Tech



Hyundai unveiled the facelifted i20 for global markets earlier this year.

Hyundai unveiled the updated i20 in global markets earlier this year. In profile, it stays unchanged apart from the new alloy wheels. At the back, the most noticeable changes are made to the rear bumper, with a prominent blacked-out section and a more pronounced faux diffuser element.

Also read: Auto Sales August 2023: Hyundai Registers Cumulative Sales Of 71,435 Units

The global model also got updates to the cabin, including a 10.25-inch digital instruments display similar to the one seen in the Alcazar SUV. The car for international markets also gets a suite of ADAS features, which could make their way to the India-spec model.

Facelifted i20 for Europe got a revised fascia, new rear bumper and updates to the cabin.

Also read: Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh



Expect Hyundai to carry forward the existing engine line-up for the i20. The current i20 can be had with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is available with either a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox while the latter can be had with either a 6-speed iMT unit (N Line only) or a dual-clutch automatic.

The updated i20 will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.