2024 Hyundai i20 Facelift Unveiled In Europe With Updated Styling, More Standard Tech

Hyundai has revealed the facelifted i20 hatchback for the European market ahead of sales commencing later this year. The updated hatchback receives design updates to the exterior and now packs in more tech as standard.

The 2024 i20 gets mild tweaks to the grille and LED DRLs, along with a new front bumper.

Starting with the exterior, the i20 gets a mildly tweaked grille and a revised design for the LED daytime running lights. The front bumper, too, is new, with redesigned air vents at the edges. The Hyundai logo too has been moved from the grille to the base of the bonnet.

Down the sides, the profile stays unchanged with the i20 retaining the cuts and creases of the outgoing model, with the only notable changes coming in the new design for the alloy wheels. At the back, the most noticeable changes are to the rear bumper, with a prominent blacked-out section and a more pronounced faux diffuser element.

The rear gets a sportier bumper with a more pronounced faux diffuser element.

Inside, the cabin gets a few changes over the outgoing model with the most notable updates coming in the form of standard tech. The facelifted i20 gets a revised instrument cluster with customers able to spec a 10.25-inch digital instruments display. A 10.25-inch touchscreen is also available as an option. The i20 also gets more ADAS functions as standard including an updated forward collision warning system and lane keep assist. Optional ADAS tech includes blind spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance and a smart cruise control system that uses navigation data to adjust the vehicle’s speed.

Interior remains mostly unchanged; 10.25-inch touchscreen and instrument display to be optional in Europe.

In Europe, the 2024 i20 will be available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune – 99 bhp and 118 bhp. Gearbox options include a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Hyundai says production of the facelifted i20 will start in the third quarter of 2023. For India, expect Hyundai to unveiled the i20 facelift later this year.