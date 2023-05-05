Hyundai Makes 3-Point Seat Belts And Belt Reminder For All Passengers Standard Across Its Portfolio

With all manufacturers steadily updating their product portfolios to include more safety features, Hyundai has rolled out an important update for its range. From now on, all Hyundai cars and SUVs will be equipped with 3-point seat belts and seat belt reminder systems for all seats as standard. It has also added a variety of other safety features to models across its line-up.

The Creta now comes with 6 airbags as standard.

Commenting on the inclusion of more safety features as standard, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “Customer safety is our utmost priority and we have been the forerunners in standardisation of safety features. At Hyundai, we are committed to consistently elevate the safety standards of our product line-up and thus, in-sync with Indian government’s direction, we have upgraded our full range model line-up with 3-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminder for all seats as standard offering. We firmly believe that Safety feature standardization will offer superior protection for our customers.”

The Creta and Alcazar will now feature rear disc brakes as standard.

Additionally, Hyundai will now also offer electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM) & hill assist control (HAC) will as standard on the Venue and all models priced above it in the company’s line up. Other safety updates include the regularisation of 6 airbags in the Creta and Alcazar. All models of the Creta and Alcazar will also receive rear disc brakes from now onwards. The Venue, on the other hand, will now be equipped with 4 airbags in select variants, while this feature will now be available as standard on the Grand i10 and Aura.