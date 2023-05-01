Auto Sales April 2023: Hyundai Motor India Registers YoY Growth Of 3.5 Per Cent In Total Sales

Hyundai Motor India has released its monthly sales numbers for April 2023. The company managed to sell 58,201 units registering an increase of 3.5 per cent in its total sales compared to the same month last year. This is, however, a decrease compared to its numbers in March 2023 which stood at 61,500 units. The company's highest selling product in April 2023 was the Creta, which sold 14,186 units, beating its arch-rival, the Kia Seltos. The company’s export numbers fell sharply to 8,500 units from 12,200 units in April 2022 which translates to a 30.3 per cent yoy decrease. Hyundai’s domestic sales went up by 12.9 per cent as it sold 49,701 units as opposed to 44,001 units in April 2022.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to register a healthy double-digit growth in the domestic market in the month of April. This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Hyundai VERNA which has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version. We look to carry forward this momentum with the soon-to-be-launched SUV from the Hyundai stable, Hyundai Exter”.

Hyundai is all set to launch its latest micro-SUV, the Exter soon. Hyundai released the car’s design sketch recently, that revealed its front fascia along with a few other physical features. It is expected to come with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated unit that produces 82 hp and 114 Nm of torque or the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol available in the Venue. The car will be built on Hyundai India’s existing small car platform and be priced along the lines of Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).