Hyundai Exter Micro-SUV Previewed In Official Design Sketch Ahead Of Global Debut

Set to go up against the hot-selling Tata Punch, the Exter will be the smallest SUV in Hyundai India’s line-up.
authorBy Amaan Ahmed
2 mins read
25-Apr-23 12:34 PM IST
Highlights
  • Hyundai Exter adopts a boxy silhouette and a split headlight setup.
  • Set to be offered with two petrol engine options.
  • Will slot in below the Venue in Hyundai’s India SUV line-up.

Ahead of its global debut in the coming weeks, the Hyundai Exter micro-SUV has been previewed in the first design sketch, giving us a glimpse of what Hyundai’s most affordable SUV yet will look like. Codenamed ‘Ai3’, the Exter – expected to take on the hot-selling Tata Punch – adopts what Hyundai calls its ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ global design language. What the sketch confirms is the Exter has a boxy silhouette, and like many other present-day SUVs, has a split headlight setup. H-shaped LED daytime running lights are positioned on top, with the round headlights sunk into square, chrome-lined housings incorporated into the front bumper.

 

 

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2023: SUV Of The Year – Hyundai Tucson

 

The Exter also sports a faux skid plate, prominent roof rails and pull-type door handles, and while its appearance has echoes of the Casper micro-SUV, it is a different product altogether.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Motor Group Commences Development Of New Lunar Rover Prototype

 

Commenting on the Exter, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “It is with immense pleasure that we present the evocative and dynamic design of Hyundai Exter, our latest and extremely important addition to our SUV line-up. Exuding elements of Parametric Dynamism, the Exter is set to define new aspirations of young Gen Z customers that are looking to own a modern and youthful SUV.”

 

Also Read: Auto Shanghai 2023: Hyundai Elantra N Facelift Debuts With Enhanced Looks

 

Expected to be based on an existing Hyundai small car platform, the Exter will be the smallest in Hyundai India’s SUV line-up, and will be closer in size to the Punch. Two petrol engines are likely to be offered with the Exter – the 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated unit found in a number of compact Hyundai models (making 82 hp and 114 Nm of torque), and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (available with the Venue) for those seeking more power. Aside from a five-speed manual, the 1.2-litre petrol version of the Exter is also likely to be offered with an automated manual transmission (AMT).

 

No diesel engine is expected to be on offer with the Exter, but a CNG version may be introduced sometime down the road.

 

When it arrives in showrooms in the coming months, expect the Hyundai Exter to be priced competitively against the Punch, with an estimated price range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter will be an important addition to Hyundai’s portfolio, as it will take the Punch head-on, a car that has enabled Tata Motors to exert intense and continued pressure on the Korean carmaker for the No.2 spot on sales charts.

Trending Now