Hyundai Motor Group Commences Development Of New Lunar Rover Prototype

Hyundai aims to complete the prototype by the end of 2024 with a launch-ready unit to be ready by 2027
Highlights
  • Prototype to be completed by in second half of 2024
  • Plans to have a launch-ready model by 2027
  • Lunar rover prototype to be built on an autonomous driving platform capable of fitting multiple top hats

Hyundai Motor Group has commenced work on a new lunar rover prototype. The company had back in July 2022 signed a multilateral research agreement with six Korean firms focused on the aerospace sector to ‘develop mobility solutions for lunar surface exploration.’

 

The group of companies included the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute (KASI), Electronics and Telecommunication Research Institute (ETRI), Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT), Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) and Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH). 

 

The Hyundai Group says, it expects to complete the initial test prototype by the second half of 2024 with plans to build a launch-ready vehicle by 2027.

Commenting on the announcement, Yong Wha Kim, Executive Vice President, and Head of R&D Planning & Coordination Center of Hyundai Motor and Kia said, “Hyundai Motor Group has consistently stated its goal is to contribute to expanding the human reach and the scope of human mobility experiences. The creation of the lunar exploration mobility development model not only reflects this goal but also shows our ambition to achieve tangible results in the face of significant challenges.”

 

Hyundai says that the rover will utilize advanced robotics and autonomous driving technologies, driving systems, and charging systems developed by the Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation. These will include a range of sensors including LiDAR, cameras, electric motors, suspension, solar panels, and more.

 

The varying components will make up the lower section of the lunar rover prototype which will be developed as a platform to house several top hats developed for digging, excavation, human exploration, and more.

 

Hyundai says that the final mobility unit will weigh in at around 70 kg and will be put to the test in simulated environments on Earth for performance testing. Following the successful testing on Earth, plans are in place to land the vehicle on the south pole of the moon for further tests.

 

Hyundai is not the first as in the past there have been other manufacturers from the automotive space to help in this cause such as Audi AG.

