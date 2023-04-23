Auto Shanghai 2023: Hyundai Elantra N Facelift Debuts With Enhanced Looks

Hyundai took the wraps off the Elantra N facelift at Auto Shanghai 2023, unveiling a sleeker & sportier looking midsize sedan. The Elantra received a facelift globally earlier in the year, and the N version seems to be following the same footsteps, albeit with a much more aggressive stance. You may notice that the images actually call the car ‘Avante N’, and that is because the sedan is named Avante in Hyundai’s home country. But the global version - Elantra N - should be no different to it.



Starting off with the looks - which is pretty much the only thing to talk about as of now - the 2023 Elantra N poses a sharp yet sleek design, and it pleases the eyes in more than just one way. The front end seems to have received the most notable changes, with the headlights changing their shape to a more flatter & sleeker outline. The front bumper has also been modified, and it is now less darker than before, with Hyundai including more body coloured bits into its design than just a big black grille. The red highlights also seem to have been changed slightly, and the red front splitter now has a tiny extension on the center, making it appear to be hanging.



Along the sides, the design remains more or less the same, with similar sharp body lines as the older Elantra N. The one change here though are the new 19-inch wheels, which now get a 5-spoke telephone-dial-like design. Towards the back though, things have changed for the opposite effect as the front, with the rear bumper getting a black treatment even above the diffuser itself. The diffuser houses the twin tailpipes on either end with a triangular reflector in the middle.



While Hyundai has unveiled the exterior of the 2023 Elantra N, the interior is still under wraps. Though as seen on the standard facelifted model, it is likely that there won’t be any significant changes to the interior. It is still unclear what will power the sedan when it launches in China along with some other parts of the world soon, but it is likely that the 2-litre petrol engine dishing out 276 bhp & 392 Nm torque will be carried over from the previous model. The engine helped push the Elantra N from 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds and up to a top speed of 250 kmph, so we can expect those numbers to be similar, if not the same too.



