Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024

Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

Published on December 22, 2023

Story
  • Hyundai will reveal its future blueprint for hydrogen energy as well as software and AI at CES 2024
  • CES 2024 is being held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on January 8, 2024
  • Hyundai plans to focus on human-centred innovations beyond mobility

Hyundai Motor Company has announced that it is all set to unveil its vision for hydrogen mobility and energy ecosystem along with artificial intelligence and software under the theme ‘Ease Every Way’. At CES 2024, being held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on January 8, 2024, the brand will showcase its blueprint, which is aimed at building a sustainable future of mobility. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Reveal New Wheel Concept With Retractable Snow Chains

 

Hyundai thinks that the future can be made even more sustainable by showcasing the significance of hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformation. They believe that it will positively impact the future and also aid in universal benefits to future generations. Moreover, the company has also showcased its plans to bring human-centred innovations beyond mobility that will be catered to bring comfort to people’s lives.

 

The Hyundai N Vision 74 is a concept car that has a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell plug-in hybrid powertrain!

 

In a press release shared by Hyundai, the brand has previewed its future blueprint, which will combine its capabilities to accelerate the transition towards a hydrogen-powered society. The company will also unveil its modular hydrogen toolbox to establish a clean hydrogen value chain effectively. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Opens Facility For Development Of Hydrogen Powertrains

 

During the CES exhibition from January 9 to 12, the company will display its diverse approach, from demonstrative technologies to future mobility concepts, to showcase how it will create a human-centred future society by shifting to a hydrogen energy ecosystem and focusing on software and AI.

# Hyundai Hydrogen Fuel Technology# Hyundai Hydrogen Vehicles# Hyundai Motor Group# Hyundai Motors# Cars# Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Car# Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000
