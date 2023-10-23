Tata Motors Opens Facility For Development Of Hydrogen Powertrains

Tata Motors has opened two research and development facilities focusing on offering a sustainable mobility solution. One is a test cell for hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2 ICE), while the other is focused on the necessary infrastructure for the storage and dispensing of hydrogen fuel for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and H2 ICE vehicles.

At Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors showcased a range of commercial vehicles equipped with a fuel cell powertrain. The Prima truck was showcased at the Expo in two avatars, one with a hydrogen internal combustion engine and another with FCEV technology. Moreover, the brand also unveiled the next generation of the hydrogen fuel cell bus, with two of these buses being delivered to the Indian Oil Corporation on September 25, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Petkar, President and CTO, Tata Motors, said, “This is a significant moment for us as we create hydrogen-based internal combustion engine development facility and the associated infrastructure for fuel storage and dispensing at our Engineering Research Centre. This development is a testimony to Tata Motors’ continued commitment and leadership towards net zero and long-term vision for offering differentiated powertrain solutions across segments under one roof. We have been investing in the hydrogen technology for the last many years and continue to be committed for harnessing its maximum potential through research and product development.

What are hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles?

A hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle has a similar setup to a regular electric vehicle; it uses an electric motor to power the wheels, too. But instead of a large battery pack, energy for the motor is developed by a fuel-cell stack in which pure hydrogen combines with oxygen to generate electricity to power the motor. An interesting point to note is the chemical reaction of hydrogen combining with oxygen is H2O, which means that only water vapour is emitted from the exhaust.

What is a hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE)?

A regular internal combustion engine uses compressed natural gas as a fuel to produce propulsion and in turn power the wheels. The H2ICE motor follows the same principle but instead uses hydrogen as a fuel to power the wheels and entails minor changes to existing ICE architectures. Just like compressed natural gas, hydrogen is stored in a heavy-duty high-pressure tank.