Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Oct-23 11:40 AM IST
Highlights
Toyota Motor North America has announced an agreement with Tesla to adopt the latter’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) on its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs) starting in 2025. As a result, Toyota and Lexus owners will be able access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers spread across North America.
Also read: Toyota To Unveil Two New Concept EVs At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show; Sports Coupe and SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut
To integrate the NACS ports, Toyota will incorporate them into specific Toyota and Lexus BEVs. In addition, customers who own or lease applicable Toyota and Lexus vehicles currently equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) will be provided with an adapter to enable NACS charging from 2025 onwards.
Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
Through dedicated Toyota and Lexus mobile apps, customers will have access to an extensive charging network, consisting of over 84,000 charging ports across North America, including both Level 2 and DC fast chargers.
Also Read: Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India
Recently BMW also announced its collaboration with Tesla to access the supercharger across the US and Canada. To accelerate BEV adoption automakers with electric lineups are now adopting the Tesla charger to provide ease and convenience to EV owners.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16891 second ago
TVS Motor Company becomes the first Indian auto manufacturer to enter the Venezuelan market, offering 14 product variants through local distributor SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.
-15475 second ago
All-electric monocoque pickup truck concept hints at the future of lifestyle vehicles from the company.
-7299 second ago
The Okaya EV Motofaast offers a range of up to 130 km on a single charge and gets features such as disc brakes front and rear and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.
-2551 second ago
India will host the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the second year on February 10, 2024.
14 hours ago
The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.
16 hours ago
While just a concept with few details, the three row Land Cruiser Se shows Toyota’s flagship off-road nameplate has a path to the future.
17 hours ago
Jorge Martin displayed a remarkable performance in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix qualifying, stamping his authority on pole position.
17 hours ago
The Ferrari superstar took his third pole of the season and his 21st of his career.
20 hours ago
The 3000 sq. ft. dealership will cater to customers who are interested in the Karizma XMR, the Vida V1 scooter and the Harley-Davidson X440.
21 hours ago
Those who purchase the hypercar will receive unlimited charging for 8 years at Ionity stations in 24 European countries
5 days ago
The first model, the FT-3e will be an electric SUV while the second one will be an electric sports coupe, named the FT-Se.
8 days ago
The collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu aims to commercialise these batteries by 2027–28.
13 days ago
Kia to integrate NACS charging ports on all new EVs manufactured in North America from Q4 2024
15 days ago
BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
15 days ago
Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico