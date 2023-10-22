Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025

Toyota Motor North America has announced an agreement with Tesla to adopt the latter’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) on its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs) starting in 2025. As a result, Toyota and Lexus owners will be able access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers spread across North America.



Also read: Toyota To Unveil Two New Concept EVs At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show; Sports Coupe and SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut



To integrate the NACS ports, Toyota will incorporate them into specific Toyota and Lexus BEVs. In addition, customers who own or lease applicable Toyota and Lexus vehicles currently equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) will be provided with an adapter to enable NACS charging from 2025 onwards.



Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000

Through dedicated Toyota and Lexus mobile apps, customers will have access to an extensive charging network, consisting of over 84,000 charging ports across North America, including both Level 2 and DC fast chargers.



Also Read: Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India

Recently BMW also announced its collaboration with Tesla to access the supercharger across the US and Canada. To accelerate BEV adoption automakers with electric lineups are now adopting the Tesla charger to provide ease and convenience to EV owners.

