Toyota To Unveil Two New Concept EVs At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show; Sports Coupe and SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
16-Oct-23 02:55 PM IST
Highlights
- The models, named the FT-3e and FT-Se will share components with each other.
- The FT-3e will be an electric SUV while the second one will be an electric sports car, named the FT-Se.
- Toyota will unveil both vehicles at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, to be held from October 26 to November 5.
Toyota will unveil two new concept electric vehicles at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, to be held from October 26 to November 5. The first model, the FT-3e will be an electric SUV while the second one will be an electric sports coupe, named the FT-Se. Both vehicles will share components, and Toyota has also teased some design details of the vehicles, giving the world a peek at what these will look like.
Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
According to the released images, the FT-3e features horizontal taillamps linked by a lightbar. Other visible features include a grille-like element underneath the taillamps, gloss black finishing around the rear bumper, and a rear diffuser likely to be finished in chrome. Aside from this, the images also reveal that the vehicle will likely sport a silhouette which is more aerodynamic and low-slung.
Also Read: Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India
The FT-3e will likely sport a silhouette which is more aerodynamic and low-slung
Another interesting feature will be digital displays that run from the lower side body to the upper door and provide information, including battery charge, onboard temperature, and interior air quality as the driver approaches the car.
The FT-Se's design does hold a certain level of similarity to Toyota’s Sports EV concept
The FT-Se, on the other hand, is an electric sports coupe, with a massive rear diffuser, sleek rectangular mirrors and what looks like cooling ducts on its rear bumper, sporting the Toyota Gazoo Racing logo. The design does hold a certain level of similarity to Toyota’s Sports EV concept that was showcased earlier by the brand.
Also Read: Toyota, Suzuki and Daihatsu Working On New Lightweight Sportscar: Report
The FT-Se's interior features three screens (Above). Toyota Sports EV Concept (Below)
The images also give us a glimpse of the car’s interior, with three screens for the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment system and a third driver’s side display. The interior will also feature knee pads to protect the driver from G-forces during driving.
