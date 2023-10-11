Login

Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000

The top-spec variants have witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 70,000, while the minimum is Rs 44,000 in the initial variants.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Oct-23 06:05 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 4x2 variants have perceived a hike by up to Rs 44,000
  • Prices for the 4x4 variants surge by Rs 70,000
  • Now starts at Rs 33.43 lakh

Toyota India has increased the prices of its popular SUV, the Fortuner. The carmaker has increased prices of its popular SUV by between Rs 44,000 and Rs 70,000 depending on the variant. The prices for the Fortuner now start at Rs 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Here is a look a the updated prices of the Toyota Fortuner 

 

Variants Previous Prices New Prices Difference in Price
4x2 MT PetrolRs 32.99 lakh Rs 33.43 lakh Rs 44,000
4x2 AT PetrolRs 34.58 lakhRs 35.02 lakhRs 44,000
4x2 MT Diesel Rs 35.49 lakhRs 35.93 lakh Rs 44,000
4x2 AT Diesel Rs 37.77 lakhRs 38.21 lakh Rs 44,000
4x4 MT DieselRs 39.33 lakh   Rs 40.03 lakh Rs 70,000
4x4 AT DieselRs 41.63 lakhRs 42.32 lakh Rs 70,000
GR-S 4x4 Rs 50.74 lakhRs 51.44 lakh Rs 70,000

 

For the 4x2 variants, such as the Petrol MT/AT, and Diesel MT/AT, the prices have gone up by Rs 44,000. Meanwhile, the 4x4 versions witnessed a substantial price hike of Rs 70,000. Moreover, the 4x4 Diesel MT is now priced at Rs 40.03 lakh, and the 4x4 Diesel AT now costs Rs 42.32 lakh. Additionally, the price of the Fortuner GR-S has also risen by Rs 70,000 and is now priced at Rs 51.44 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Twinning Or Not?

 

The Fortuner comes with two engine options: a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit or a 2.8-litre diesel mill. The petrol engine generates 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine offers 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Both engine options can be had with manual and automatic transmissions with the diesel also getting the option of four-wheel-drive.

 

# Toyota Fortuner# Toyota Fortuner Price Hike# Toyota Fortuner SUV# Price Hike in Cars# SUVs in India# Toyota India

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Research More on Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner
8.3
0
10

Toyota Fortuner

Starts at ₹ 32.59 - 50.34 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Fortuner Specifications
View Fortuner Features

Popular Toyota Models

Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta

₹ 19.13 - 25.43 Lakh

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner

₹ 32.59 - 50.34 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

₹ 10.73 - 19.74 Lakh

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser

₹ 2.1 Crore

Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire

₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross

₹ 18.55 - 29.99 Lakh

Toyota Rumion
Toyota Rumion

₹ 10.29 - 13.68 Lakh

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza

₹ 6.71 - 10 Lakh

Toyota Hilux
Toyota Hilux

₹ 30.4 - 37.9 Lakh

Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry

₹ 45.71 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition; The Final Send Off For The F-Type
Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition; The Final Send Off For The F-Type
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Jaugar F-Type production ends with 1960s inspired ZP Edition.

Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The top-spec variants have witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 70,000, while the minimum is Rs 44,000 in the initial variants.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.

Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Heads To Auction
Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Heads To Auction
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

This auction will take place on November 17 as part of the Official Auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, presented by RM Sotheby’s in collaboration with Wynn Las Vegas.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Updated; Gets New Colours And Features
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Updated; Gets New Colours And Features
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The brand's new Aurora range takes inspiration from the colours of the sky and horizon.

BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.

Real Madrid Players To Now Drive Electrifed BMWs
Real Madrid Players To Now Drive Electrifed BMWs
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Models like the BMW i4 M50, the new BMW i4 eDrive35, the first BMW XM, the BMW iX M60, and the BMW iX xDrive50 were among the popular selections.

Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled
Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine

Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department
Isuzu Delivers S-Cab And Hi-Lander To Telangana Fire Department
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Isuzu has handed over a total of 34 S-Cab commercial pickups and 5 Hi-Lander vehicles.

Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles

Car Sales November 2017: Automakers Register Double Digit Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales November 2017: Automakers Register Double Digit Growth In Domestic Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The car sales numbers for the month of November 2017 are out and automakers have registered positive growth last month. Automakers Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, have both register double digit growth in domestic sales for November 2017.

Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained
Tata Safari Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The 2023 Tata Safari is broadly available in 4 trim levels (personas): Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished

Kia Seltos GTX+ And X-Line Variant Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000
Kia Seltos GTX+ And X-Line Variant Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 days ago

KIA has silently updated its website with the revised prices for the GTX+ and X-line trims, respectively

Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser
Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser
c&b icon
By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Toyota India today announced that it has appointed actor Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for the Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Japanese carmaker is all set to launch its first subcompact SUV in India on September 23, 2020. With bookings already open for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based SUV with a token amount of Rs. 11,000, the company has received an overwhelming response from customers across the country. Toyota appointed the actor, singer and youth icon Ayushmann Khurrana as the Brand Ambassador purely based on his personality embodying core value of the Toyota Urban Cruiser's traits.

Toyota To Launch New Subcompact SUV This Festive Season; Will Be Based On Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Toyota To Launch New Subcompact SUV This Festive Season; Will Be Based On Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
c&b icon
By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Toyota India plans to launch its compact SUV, based on Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, this festive season.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved