Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
11-Oct-23 06:05 PM IST
Highlights
- 4x2 variants have perceived a hike by up to Rs 44,000
- Prices for the 4x4 variants surge by Rs 70,000
- Now starts at Rs 33.43 lakh
Toyota India has increased the prices of its popular SUV, the Fortuner. The carmaker has increased prices of its popular SUV by between Rs 44,000 and Rs 70,000 depending on the variant. The prices for the Fortuner now start at Rs 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here is a look a the updated prices of the Toyota Fortuner
|Variants
|Previous Prices
|New Prices
|Difference in Price
|4x2 MT Petrol
|Rs 32.99 lakh
|Rs 33.43 lakh
|Rs 44,000
|4x2 AT Petrol
|Rs 34.58 lakh
|Rs 35.02 lakh
|Rs 44,000
|4x2 MT Diesel
|Rs 35.49 lakh
|Rs 35.93 lakh
|Rs 44,000
|4x2 AT Diesel
|Rs 37.77 lakh
|Rs 38.21 lakh
|Rs 44,000
|4x4 MT Diesel
|Rs 39.33 lakh
|Rs 40.03 lakh
|Rs 70,000
|4x4 AT Diesel
|Rs 41.63 lakh
|Rs 42.32 lakh
|Rs 70,000
|GR-S 4x4
|Rs 50.74 lakh
|Rs 51.44 lakh
|Rs 70,000
For the 4x2 variants, such as the Petrol MT/AT, and Diesel MT/AT, the prices have gone up by Rs 44,000. Meanwhile, the 4x4 versions witnessed a substantial price hike of Rs 70,000. Moreover, the 4x4 Diesel MT is now priced at Rs 40.03 lakh, and the 4x4 Diesel AT now costs Rs 42.32 lakh. Additionally, the price of the Fortuner GR-S has also risen by Rs 70,000 and is now priced at Rs 51.44 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Twinning Or Not?
The Fortuner comes with two engine options: a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit or a 2.8-litre diesel mill. The petrol engine generates 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine offers 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Both engine options can be had with manual and automatic transmissions with the diesel also getting the option of four-wheel-drive.
