Toyota, Suzuki and Daihatsu Working On New Lightweight Sportscar: Report

Toyota, Suzuki and Daihatsu reportedly have a new lightweight sportscar under works. Toyota is a brand that has a history of making legendary sportscars in the past. Their most notable products include the Supra, Celica, MR2 and the GR86. Toyota has been vocal about bringing the ‘fun factor’ back into their cars for a while now. Their latest launch, the GR Corolla confirmed that the company was still interested in developing ICE powered performance cars that were fun to drive.

Toyota Sports EV Concept

Reports now suggest that Toyota’s next performance-oriented product will be developed in collaboration with Suzuki and Daihatsu. It is likely that the car be a 2-seater hybrid roadster featuring a 1.0 engine developed by Suzuki that produces a power output of 120 hp and 200 Nm of torque. For those of you now wondering if that might be a little low, it has been reported that the car will only weight 1000 kg upon completion.

Toyota S-FR Concept

Toyota showcased its Sports EV concept back in 2021, which looked very much like a present version of an MR2. Even though the showcased car was envisioned as an EV, it is possible that if the lightweight sportscar in question ever reaches production, its design could borrow a few cues from this concept. It will also likely be influenced by the S-FR concept that made its debut back in 2015. The car could be priced at approximately $19,000 when it launches and will be compared with the likes of the Mazda Miata MX-5.