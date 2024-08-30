Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqTata Harrier EVTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme

The programme will now include the use of display stickers on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP standards.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Safety stickers to display safety ratings of the vehicle, respectively
  • Also displays a QR code, which comprises a detailed result of the assessment
  • Stickers to be provided to all OEMs

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) has launched a new initiative to improve consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety in India. The testing agency has revealed the display label that will be placed on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP programme. These labels will indicate the safety rating of the vehicle as determined by the programme, which remains voluntary for passenger vehicle manufacturers.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV Secure Five Stars In Latest Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

 

undefined

These safety rating stickers will serve as an immediate reference for consumers, allowing them to easily assess the safety level of a vehicle before purchase. Each sticker will also feature a QR code that, when scanned, provides a detailed report of the vehicle's crash test results.

 

The stickers will be provided to all OEMs for vehicles that have undergone testing under the Bharat NCAP programme. The labels will display the Bharat NCAP logo, a QR code, the manufacturer's name, the model of the vehicle, the date of testing, and the safety ratings for both child and adult occupants.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test

 

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) was launched by the Indian government in October 2023. Since its launch, the programme has evaluated vehicles including Tata Harrier, Safari, Punch EV and Nexon EV, with all models tested so far securing a full five-star rating. Results are also expected for Maruti Suzuki vehicles in the time to come, as images of the Grand Vitara undergoing the Bharat NCAP safety test surfaced online recently.

# Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Programme# Bharat NCAP# NCAP# Auto Industry# Cars# Car Crash Test# Auto News# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • We see how the newly launched Triumph Daytona 660 goes up against the Aprilia RS 660 on paper.
    Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Specifications, Features And Prices Compared
  • The Multistrada V4 RS sits right at the top of the variant lineup, dethroning the erstwhile Pikes Peak variant.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Launched In India At Rs 38.40 Lakh
  • September 2024 will witness the launch of at least five vehicles in India.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More
  • The Multistrada V4 RS made its global debut last year as a high-performance version of the adventure sports tourer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • We see how the newly launched Jupiter 110 goes up against the likes of the Hero Xoom 110 on paper.
    New TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 110: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Latest News

  • The programme will now include the use of display stickers on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP standards.
    Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme
  • First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
    Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India
  • Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj has said that the Bajaj ethanol motorcycle will be unveiled in September 2024.
    Bajaj Ethanol Motorcycle To Be Launched This Year
  • Second-gen GranTurismo features an evolutionary design and drops V8 in favour of a twin-turbo V6.
    New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore
  • The RUV350 is capable of offering a true range of 120 kilometres in Eco mode on a single charge and is rated to achieve a top speed of 75 kmph
    BGauss RUV350 Production Commenced
  • We see how the newly launched Triumph Daytona 660 goes up against the Aprilia RS 660 on paper.
    Triumph Daytona 660 Vs Aprilia RS 660: Specifications, Features And Prices Compared
  • An evolution of the e6, the BYD M6 will pack a fresh new look, along with an extra row of seats; likely to feature a panoramic sunroof.
    BYD M6 Electric MPV With 3-Row Seating Is Coming To India; Launch Imminent
  • The new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, described as the sportiest model in the Multistrada family, will be available in limited numbers and is priced at ₹ 38.40 lakh (Ex-showroom).
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: All You Need To Know
  • The scooter is expected to receive a complete revamp with a new design, equipment and features
    Upcoming Hero Destini 125 Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The upgraded Vantage develops 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque and is the fastest iteration of the sports car till date.
    New Aston Martin Vantage Arrives In India, Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved