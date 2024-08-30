Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) has launched a new initiative to improve consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety in India. The testing agency has revealed the display label that will be placed on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP programme. These labels will indicate the safety rating of the vehicle as determined by the programme, which remains voluntary for passenger vehicle manufacturers.

"Demand safety first! 🚗🔍Introducing the Bharat NCAP display sticker with a QR code for Safety rated vehicles for instant access to vehicle safety ratings. Empower yourself with the knowledge to choose safer vehicles."#BharatNCAP #SafetyFirst #DemandSafety #BNCAP pic.twitter.com/oFr8mPMvCt — Bharat NCAP (@bncapofficial) August 30, 2024

These safety rating stickers will serve as an immediate reference for consumers, allowing them to easily assess the safety level of a vehicle before purchase. Each sticker will also feature a QR code that, when scanned, provides a detailed report of the vehicle's crash test results.

The stickers will be provided to all OEMs for vehicles that have undergone testing under the Bharat NCAP programme. The labels will display the Bharat NCAP logo, a QR code, the manufacturer's name, the model of the vehicle, the date of testing, and the safety ratings for both child and adult occupants.

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) was launched by the Indian government in October 2023. Since its launch, the programme has evaluated vehicles including Tata Harrier, Safari, Punch EV and Nexon EV, with all models tested so far securing a full five-star rating. Results are also expected for Maruti Suzuki vehicles in the time to come, as images of the Grand Vitara undergoing the Bharat NCAP safety test surfaced online recently.