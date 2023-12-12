Hyundai, Kia Reveal New Wheel Concept With Retractable Snow Chains
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 12, 2023
Highlights
Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have revealed a new wheel and tyre concept featuring an integrated snow chain. The system incorporates ‘shape memory alloy modules’ positioned inside the wheel and tire, which protrude out to form a 'snow chain' upon receiving an electrical signal. Unlike conventional snow chains, which can be cumbersome to install, this technology simplifies the process, to just the push of a button.
The snow chain-integrated tire technology comprises a wheel and tire assembly featuring radial grooves at regular intervals, with shape memory alloy modules inserted into these channels. The alloy's property of returning to its original shape when an electric current is applied is leveraged in this system. During normal driving, the compressed alloy sits within the groves in the tyres. Upon activation, an electric current causes the alloy to revert to its original profile, pushing the module out of the tire to enhance grip on snowy roads.
To ensure ongoing effectiveness, drivers can easily identify tire wear by observing the height of the module in normal driving mode. If worn down to the module's height, it signals the need for tire replacement. The technology is currently patent-pending in both South Korea and the U.S., with Hyundai Motor and Kia considering mass production after additional technological development, durability and performance tests, and regulatory reviews.
