Login

Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung Partner for Connected Car-Home Integration

Hyundai and Kia will link their connected car services with Samsung's SmartThings platform to enable seamless connectivity and control between vehicles and home devices.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Will integrate automakers' connected services with Samsung SmartThings
  • Allows remote home control from car via voice, touchscreen commands
  • EV owners get optimal charging scheduling based on home energy usage

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have entered into an agreement with Samsung Electronics to collaborate on connecting mobility spaces like automobiles with residential spaces and home devices. The partnership will link Hyundai and Kia's existing connected car services with Samsung's SmartThings Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

 

Also Read: Kia Sets New Global Sales Record With 3.08 Million Vehicles Sold In 2023
 

The integration will enable car-to-home and home-to-car connectivity, allowing owners to remotely monitor and control home appliances and systems through their in-vehicle infotainment system. Voice commands, touch screens, and preset modes will offer seamless management of devices like robot vacuums, air conditioners, air purifiers, lights, and more while operating the vehicle.


Conversely, the home-to-car service will provide monitoring and control of vehicle features like charging, status checks, and air conditioning using Samsung's smart products, including AI speakers, televisions, and smartphone apps.

 

The aim is to enhance the connectivity experience and time value for owners while driving, before trips, and after reaching their destination. Integration with SmartThings also allows electric vehicle owners to optimize charging schedules based on home energy usage patterns.

Hyundai and Kia plan to further expand these car-connected home features and services and offer them to customers in overseas markets as well by linking their connected platforms with Samsung SmartThings globally. New capabilities will be provided via over-the-air and USB software updates to existing compatible vehicles too.

 

Some use cases highlighted include setting a "home mode" while driving to pre-activate appliances for comfort when arriving or an "away mode" to conserve energy and ready the home for return after a trip. The location-aware, voice-controlled features aim to maximize convenience and minimize distraction.

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts

 

The automakers have already partnered with other companies to enable early car-to-home and home-to-car functionality like air conditioning and lighting controls. The collaboration with Samsung will significantly broaden the range of devices that can be integrated for a seamless connectivity experience between residences and vehicles.

 

The partnership exemplifies converging advancements in IoT, smart homes, mobility, and AI. With 5G connectivity and intelligent software, the companies aim to break boundaries between living spaces and vehicles. The end goal is to enhance time spent on the road through integrated remote actions that reduce friction and customize the user experience.

# Hyundai Motors# Kia Motors# Samsung# Samsung Electronics# Smart Car# Smart Home Function
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Hyundai Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13573 second ago

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and now Kia has revealed its mileage figures.

Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024
Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-3987 second ago

Formula E cancels the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a breach of contract by the Telangana government, causing disappointment for motorsport enthusiasts in India

Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of January 16 Launch
Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of January 16 Launch
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-1873 second ago

Initial batches of the Creta facelift have started arriving at dealer yards

Off The Grid: A Road Trip To Namdapha National Park
Off The Grid: A Road Trip To Namdapha National Park
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-839 second ago

It was one of those spur-of-the-moment quick drives to India’s eastern frontier, but the Mahindra Thar proved to be an impressive and capable companion when the road surface disappeared.

Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024
Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-423 second ago

Kawasaki is offering benefits in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio.

CarUX Debuts Automotive Display Breakthroughs at 2024 CES
CarUX Debuts Automotive Display Breakthroughs at 2024 CES
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 minutes ago

CarUX will unveil futuristic in-car display technologies like hidden screens, movable models, and the world's first 55-inch privacy display at CES 2024. The innovations aim to enhance experiences in smart cockpits

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Honda 2Wheelers India Volumes Grow 27 Per Cent In December 2023
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Honda 2Wheelers India Volumes Grow 27 Per Cent In December 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

42 minutes ago

Honda 2Wheelers India sold 43.84 lakh units in the 2023 calendar year, second to Hero MotoCorp’s 54.99 lakh units sold during the same period

Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.

Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th anniversary, the 450 Apex wears a special ‘Indium Blue’ paint scheme with contrast orange wheels.

Toyota Hikes Prices Across Model Lineup By Up To 2.5 Per Cent For 2024
Toyota Hikes Prices Across Model Lineup By Up To 2.5 Per Cent For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Toyota India said that the prices had to be revised to partially offset rising input costs, which affects select models and variants in the brand’s lineup

Kia Sets New Global Sales Record With 3.08 Million Vehicles Sold In 2023
Kia Sets New Global Sales Record With 3.08 Million Vehicles Sold In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Kia reported record global sales of over 3.08 million vehicles in 2023, a 6.3% increase versus 2022. The company aims to surpass 3.2 million units sold globally in 2024

Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024
Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future

Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
c&b icon By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

1 month ago

In the Navratri period, India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki sold 96,700 units reporting a growth of 27 per cent in retail sales when compared to 76,000 units retailed in the same period last year.

Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The system allows passengers in both the front and rear seats to comfortably enjoy high-definition content while complying with driving and safety regulations

2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Globally Unveiled
2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Globally Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The Night Edition receives a few cosmetic tweaks along with some premium detailing over the standard version.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung Partner for Connected Car-Home Integration
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved