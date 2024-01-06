Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung Partner for Connected Car-Home Integration
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 6, 2024
- Will integrate automakers' connected services with Samsung SmartThings
- Allows remote home control from car via voice, touchscreen commands
- EV owners get optimal charging scheduling based on home energy usage
Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have entered into an agreement with Samsung Electronics to collaborate on connecting mobility spaces like automobiles with residential spaces and home devices. The partnership will link Hyundai and Kia's existing connected car services with Samsung's SmartThings Internet of Things (IoT) platform.
Also Read: Kia Sets New Global Sales Record With 3.08 Million Vehicles Sold In 2023
The integration will enable car-to-home and home-to-car connectivity, allowing owners to remotely monitor and control home appliances and systems through their in-vehicle infotainment system. Voice commands, touch screens, and preset modes will offer seamless management of devices like robot vacuums, air conditioners, air purifiers, lights, and more while operating the vehicle.
Conversely, the home-to-car service will provide monitoring and control of vehicle features like charging, status checks, and air conditioning using Samsung's smart products, including AI speakers, televisions, and smartphone apps.
The aim is to enhance the connectivity experience and time value for owners while driving, before trips, and after reaching their destination. Integration with SmartThings also allows electric vehicle owners to optimize charging schedules based on home energy usage patterns.
Hyundai and Kia plan to further expand these car-connected home features and services and offer them to customers in overseas markets as well by linking their connected platforms with Samsung SmartThings globally. New capabilities will be provided via over-the-air and USB software updates to existing compatible vehicles too.
Some use cases highlighted include setting a "home mode" while driving to pre-activate appliances for comfort when arriving or an "away mode" to conserve energy and ready the home for return after a trip. The location-aware, voice-controlled features aim to maximize convenience and minimize distraction.
Also Read: Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts
The automakers have already partnered with other companies to enable early car-to-home and home-to-car functionality like air conditioning and lighting controls. The collaboration with Samsung will significantly broaden the range of devices that can be integrated for a seamless connectivity experience between residences and vehicles.
The partnership exemplifies converging advancements in IoT, smart homes, mobility, and AI. With 5G connectivity and intelligent software, the companies aim to break boundaries between living spaces and vehicles. The end goal is to enhance time spent on the road through integrated remote actions that reduce friction and customize the user experience.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13573 second ago
The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and now Kia has revealed its mileage figures.
-3987 second ago
Formula E cancels the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a breach of contract by the Telangana government, causing disappointment for motorsport enthusiasts in India
-1873 second ago
Initial batches of the Creta facelift have started arriving at dealer yards
-839 second ago
It was one of those spur-of-the-moment quick drives to India’s eastern frontier, but the Mahindra Thar proved to be an impressive and capable companion when the road surface disappeared.
-423 second ago
Kawasaki is offering benefits in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio.
9 minutes ago
CarUX will unveil futuristic in-car display technologies like hidden screens, movable models, and the world's first 55-inch privacy display at CES 2024. The innovations aim to enhance experiences in smart cockpits
42 minutes ago
Honda 2Wheelers India sold 43.84 lakh units in the 2023 calendar year, second to Hero MotoCorp’s 54.99 lakh units sold during the same period
1 hour ago
Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.
1 hour ago
Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th anniversary, the 450 Apex wears a special ‘Indium Blue’ paint scheme with contrast orange wheels.
1 hour ago
Toyota India said that the prices had to be revised to partially offset rising input costs, which affects select models and variants in the brand’s lineup
1 day ago
Kia reported record global sales of over 3.08 million vehicles in 2023, a 6.3% increase versus 2022. The company aims to surpass 3.2 million units sold globally in 2024
14 days ago
Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future
1 month ago
In the Navratri period, India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki sold 96,700 units reporting a growth of 27 per cent in retail sales when compared to 76,000 units retailed in the same period last year.
2 months ago
The system allows passengers in both the front and rear seats to comfortably enjoy high-definition content while complying with driving and safety regulations
2 months ago
The Night Edition receives a few cosmetic tweaks along with some premium detailing over the standard version.