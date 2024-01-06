Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung Partner for Connected Car-Home Integration

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have entered into an agreement with Samsung Electronics to collaborate on connecting mobility spaces like automobiles with residential spaces and home devices. The partnership will link Hyundai and Kia's existing connected car services with Samsung's SmartThings Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

The integration will enable car-to-home and home-to-car connectivity, allowing owners to remotely monitor and control home appliances and systems through their in-vehicle infotainment system. Voice commands, touch screens, and preset modes will offer seamless management of devices like robot vacuums, air conditioners, air purifiers, lights, and more while operating the vehicle.



Conversely, the home-to-car service will provide monitoring and control of vehicle features like charging, status checks, and air conditioning using Samsung's smart products, including AI speakers, televisions, and smartphone apps.

The aim is to enhance the connectivity experience and time value for owners while driving, before trips, and after reaching their destination. Integration with SmartThings also allows electric vehicle owners to optimize charging schedules based on home energy usage patterns.

Hyundai and Kia plan to further expand these car-connected home features and services and offer them to customers in overseas markets as well by linking their connected platforms with Samsung SmartThings globally. New capabilities will be provided via over-the-air and USB software updates to existing compatible vehicles too.

Some use cases highlighted include setting a "home mode" while driving to pre-activate appliances for comfort when arriving or an "away mode" to conserve energy and ready the home for return after a trip. The location-aware, voice-controlled features aim to maximize convenience and minimize distraction.

The automakers have already partnered with other companies to enable early car-to-home and home-to-car functionality like air conditioning and lighting controls. The collaboration with Samsung will significantly broaden the range of devices that can be integrated for a seamless connectivity experience between residences and vehicles.

The partnership exemplifies converging advancements in IoT, smart homes, mobility, and AI. With 5G connectivity and intelligent software, the companies aim to break boundaries between living spaces and vehicles. The end goal is to enhance time spent on the road through integrated remote actions that reduce friction and customize the user experience.