Kia Syros World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s portfolio
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Kia is all set to unveil its latest SUV, the Syros in the Indian market today. The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s portfolio. Kia India has dropped multiple teasers of the vehicle to date, revealing many aspects about it. It will be similar in size to the Sonet but pack more features is what we come to understand. 

     

    Also Read: Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect
     

    kia syros new teaser 1

    The Kia Syros will feature a ‘tallboy’ design, with a boxy silhouette and a flat roofline. The fascia will sport sleek vertically stacked headlamps and a wide air dam. The SUV gets cladding around the wheel arches and should come with 16-inch wheels as standard with the option of 17-inch wheels. The rear end gets L-shaped taillamps that outline the rear windshield.

     

    Also Read: Kia Syros Spied On Test Ahead Of World Premiere
     

    Kia Syros 4

     We understand that Kia has looked at the Carnival MPV interiors for inspiration while designing the Syros. The features list on the Syros will include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, 360-degree view cameras, and possibly Level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Reports also suggest that the Syros could also feature seat ventilation for the rear passengers.

     

    Also Read: Kia Syros Interior Previewed In New Promo Video
     

    On the powertrain front, the Syros is expected to get the same engine options as the Sonet which include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include both a six-speed manual and dual-clutch automatic. 


     

    10:00 AM
    Dec 19, 2024

    Kia is all set to launch the Syros in the Indian market.

    Kia Syros Spotted Testing In India 2
    10:30 AM
    Dec 19, 2024

    The Syros will be similar in size to the Sonet, but is expected get more features.

    Syros 1
    11:22 AM
    Dec 19, 2024

    The Kia Syros will feature a panoramic sunroof.

    kia syros pano sunroof
    11:40 AM
    Dec 19, 2024

    The Syros will also pack in tech such as a wireless charging pad, a large touchscreen and ambient lighting.

    Syros 1
    12:08 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    The world premiere of the Kia Syros is underway.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 06 24 82c79645
    12:11 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    The Syros will get a level-2 ADAS suite. 

    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 10 01 718f12b6
    12:12 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    The turbo petrol engine in the Syros will also be offered with a manual transmission.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 11 52 b9ab5f51
    12:14 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    Here's your first look at the Kia Syros.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 15 08 257c7e5c
    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 15 08 9ee17fa4
    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 15 09 c3541def
    12:21 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    The Kia Syros will get a wireless charger and a sound system from Harman Kardon.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 19 59 676239f4
    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 19 59 7a3889eb
    12:25 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    Here are a few features that will be offered on the Syros.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 28 17 39bae146
    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 28 17 32680ab7
    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 28 18 8170d365
    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 28 18 77e8c201
    12:30 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    The Kia Syros will be equipped with a massive 30-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 31 28 2c6b4c28
    12:34 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    Here are the engine options that will be offered with the Syros.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 33 45 af7f01c3
    12:36 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    Kia will start deliveries of the Syros from February 2025, after opening bookings in January.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 35 38 ee311404
    12:40 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    Kia has finally showcased the Syros on stage.

    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 39 02 c0ce2ed8
    Whats App Image 2024 12 19 at 12 39 02 6bfcdbf2
    12:50 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    Here's a better look at the Kia Syros.

    Kia Syros 5
    Kia Syros 2
    Kia Syros 4
    Kia Syros 3
    1:01 PM
    Dec 19, 2024

    For more details on the Kia Syros, head to our unveil article.

     

    2025 Kia Syros Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025

    The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India's portfolio
