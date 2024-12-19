Kia Syros World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

Kia is all set to unveil its latest SUV, the Syros in the Indian market today. The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s portfolio. Kia India has dropped multiple teasers of the vehicle to date, revealing many aspects about it. It will be similar in size to the Sonet but pack more features is what we come to understand.

Also Read: Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect



The Kia Syros will feature a ‘tallboy’ design, with a boxy silhouette and a flat roofline. The fascia will sport sleek vertically stacked headlamps and a wide air dam. The SUV gets cladding around the wheel arches and should come with 16-inch wheels as standard with the option of 17-inch wheels. The rear end gets L-shaped taillamps that outline the rear windshield.

Also Read: Kia Syros Spied On Test Ahead Of World Premiere



We understand that Kia has looked at the Carnival MPV interiors for inspiration while designing the Syros. The features list on the Syros will include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, 360-degree view cameras, and possibly Level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Reports also suggest that the Syros could also feature seat ventilation for the rear passengers.

Also Read: Kia Syros Interior Previewed In New Promo Video



On the powertrain front, the Syros is expected to get the same engine options as the Sonet which include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include both a six-speed manual and dual-clutch automatic.



