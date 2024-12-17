Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect

Arguably, the most fun car to drive in the sub-4m SUV segment must be the Kia Sonet. Launched back in 2020, it has garnered a substantial fan base including being the segment leader in some months. The new Kia Syros (pronounced ‘si-ross’) will bridge the gap between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos. And to justify that, it will be similar in size to the former but pack more features than even the latter is what we come to understand. Here are some highlights that customers can expect.

Also Read: Kia Syros Spied On Test Ahead Of World Premiere

Kia Syros: Design

The Syros will look markedly different than any of the Kia SUVs we have seen yet. It has been designed for Indian tastes. Teasers have shown sleek LED headlamps and tail lamps on a tall-boy design as is evident from profile. For the SUV effect it will get a boxier look with squarish windows and lots of plastic cladding. It should come with 16-inch wheels as standard with the option of 17-inch wheels as well. In a bid to look more futuristic it will also have a minimalist grille, much in line with those we see on modern EVs. No, this won’t be an EV version, yet. Teasers also hint at roof rails (mostly, cosmetic) and flush door handles. We expect Kia to also offer dual-tone exterior colours on this too.

Also Read: Kia Syros Interior Previewed In New Promo Video

Kia Syros: Interior and features

This is where the Syros is expected to outdo the competition. We are in the know that Kia has left no stone unturned to ensure the SUV makes a mark with customers from the moment they enter the cabin with a more spacious cabin which will be benchmark in the sub-4m segment. It will get a panoramic sunroof option, too.

For comfort, seat ventilation could be extended to rear passengers too with the rear seat able to both recline and slide. The latter we will confirm at the time of the actual reveal on December 19. As with most modern Kia cars, Syros will have the now-hygiene air purifier, high end music system and an extensive charging port suite apart from a wireless charging pad. We understand that Kia has looked at the Carnival MUV interiors for inspiration while designing the Syros.

Also Read: New Kia Carnival Waiting Period Rises To Over 6 Months

Kia Syros: Engine and gearbox options

Since it has recently updated the engines following BS6 norms, we expect the powertrain options to continue. The Syros should be available with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options with both six-speed manual and dual-clutch automatic. The niche iMT is unlikely to feature in the Syros. CNG is also unlikely to be on the cards for now. But given its seemingly tall body and boxiness, we believe it should have a big boot to fit in a CNG kit if need be.

The Syros is an important launch not only for Kia but for customers looking at a car in the Rs 12-18 lakh category. It will compete with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Mahindra 3XO, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. Stay tuned to carandbike for more details as the vehicle is globally unveiled in India on December 19.