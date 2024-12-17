Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton Commando 961 Cafe RacerKawasaki Versys X-300Yamaha XSR155Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 Sport
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect

Kia’s second SUV in the big sub-4m segment promises to be the most feature-rich of the lot.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Syros will be Kia's second sub-4m SUV for India.
  • Expected to pack reclining rear seats with ventilation.
  • Likely to continue with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Arguably, the most fun car to drive in the sub-4m SUV segment must be the Kia Sonet. Launched back in 2020, it has garnered a substantial fan base including being the segment leader in some months. The new Kia Syros (pronounced ‘si-ross’) will bridge the gap between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos. And to justify that, it will be similar in size to the former but pack more features than even the latter is what we come to understand. Here are some highlights that customers can expect.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Spied On Test Ahead Of World Premiere

 

kia syros new teaser 1

 

Kia Syros: Design

The Syros will look markedly different than any of the Kia SUVs we have seen yet. It has been designed for Indian tastes. Teasers have shown sleek LED headlamps and tail lamps on a tall-boy design as is evident from profile. For the SUV effect it will get a boxier look with squarish windows and lots of plastic cladding. It should come with 16-inch wheels as standard with the option of 17-inch wheels as well. In a bid to look more futuristic it will also have a minimalist grille, much in line with those we see on modern EVs. No, this won’t be an EV version, yet. Teasers also hint at roof rails (mostly, cosmetic) and flush door handles. We expect Kia to also offer dual-tone exterior colours on this too.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Interior Previewed In New Promo Video

 

Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 11 52 45

 

Kia Syros: Interior and features 

This is where the Syros is expected to outdo the competition. We are in the know that Kia has left no stone unturned to ensure the SUV makes a mark with customers from the moment they enter the cabin with a more spacious cabin which will be benchmark in the sub-4m segment. It will get a panoramic sunroof option, too. 

 

kia syros pano sunroof

 

For comfort, seat ventilation could be extended to rear passengers too with the rear seat able to both recline and slide. The latter we will confirm at the time of the actual reveal on December 19. As with most modern Kia cars, Syros will have the now-hygiene air purifier, high end music system and an extensive charging port suite apart from a wireless charging pad. We understand that Kia has looked at the Carnival MUV interiors for inspiration while designing the Syros.

 

Also Read: New Kia Carnival Waiting Period Rises To Over 6 Months

 

Kia Syros 3

 

Kia Syros: Engine and gearbox options

Since it has recently updated the engines following BS6 norms, we expect the powertrain options to continue. The Syros should be available with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options with both six-speed manual and dual-clutch automatic. The niche iMT is unlikely to feature in the Syros. CNG is also unlikely to be on the cards for now. But given its seemingly tall body and boxiness, we believe it should have a big boot to fit in a CNG kit if need be.

 

The Syros is an important launch not only for Kia but for customers looking at a car in the Rs 12-18 lakh category. It will compete with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Mahindra 3XO, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. Stay tuned to carandbike for more details as the vehicle is globally unveiled in India on December 19.

# Kia Syros# Kia Syros SUV# Kia India# Kia Syros features# Kia Syros Design# Kia Syros Engines# Kia Syros Transmissions# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Syros’ design looks to follow the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy seen on the brand's recent EVs launched globally.
    New Kia Syros Teaser Reveals Exterior Design
  • Carmaker says that it has already delivered over 400 units of its flagship MPV within two months of its launch.
    Kia Carnival Waiting Period Extends To Over 6 Months; Received Over 3,000 Bookings
  • The Leapmotor B10 is built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture, and is the first model in the company’s B-Series
    Leapmotor B10 Specifications Revealed In China
  • Latest teaser provides a glimpse at the cabin of Kia's upcoming SUV and some of the features that will be offered.
    Kia Syros Interior Previewed In Latest Teaser Video
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes

Latest News

  • The 2 millionth vehicle to roll out was the brand’s highest-selling vehicle, the Ertiga MPV.
    Maruti Suzuki Sets New Record With Rollout Of 20 Lakh Vehicles In 1 Year
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • Audi had revealed back in July 2024 that the Brussels plant’s future was uncertain.
    End Of The Road For Q8 E-Tron? Audi Brussels Plant To Shut By Feb 28, 2025
  • Kia’s second SUV in the big sub-4m segment promises to be the most feature-rich of the lot.
    Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect
  • Royal Enfield’s ‘Reown’ used motorcycle programme was launched in December 2023.
    Royal Enfield Expands ‘Reown’ Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business To 236 Cities Across India
  • Currently, the used car market attracts a GST rate of 12 per cent for subcompact cars and EVs and a higher rate of 18 per cent for other models.
    Used Small Cars, EVs To Get More Expensive? GST Council Reportedly Mulling Rate Hike
  • This year’s auto expo is expected to be quite an eventful affair with the unveiling of a range of new products
    Revealed: All Carmakers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers That Will Be Present At Auto Expo 2025
  • New variant of the EQS SUV to feature greater range and a five seat layout
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India Launch On January 9
  • A test mule of what appears to be the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been spied on test for the first time.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Facelift Spied On Test
  • Syros’ design looks to follow the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy seen on the brand's recent EVs launched globally.
    New Kia Syros Teaser Reveals Exterior Design
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved