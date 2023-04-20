  • Home
carandbike Awards 2023: SUV Of The Year – Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is a handsome SUV packed with features and refined powertrain options, making it our choice for the prestigious SUV of the year award.
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
20-Apr-23 08:26 PM IST
carandbike Awards 2023_ SUV The Year – Hyundai Tucson.jpg

The Hyundai Tucson is the winner of the 2023 carandbike SUV of the Year award. Jury members were particularly impressed by its beautiful, distinctive design along with its feature packed cabin. They also loved how refined and fun the SUV was to drive. The sections where the Tucson scored the highest marks include Technology along with Safety. It also scored well in areas like emotional appeal and occupant environment. Other nominees for this award included the Jeep Meridian, Mahindra Scorpio N and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The runner up out of the bunch was the Mahindra Scorpio N.

Also Read: Hyundai Mufasa SUV Revealed Ahead Of Debut

The array of features available in the car include 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, BlueLink connected vehicle tech with three-years subscription, Bose Audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, powered front seats and hands-free tailgate among others. The car also gets Level-2 ADAS functions along with blind-spot and cross-traffic collision warning and avoidance functions along with lane keep assist and smart cruise control with stop and go.

The Tucson comes with a 2-litre petrol engine along with a 2-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine punches out 154 bhp and develops a torque of 192 Nm while the diesel churns out a power output of 184 bhp and 416 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is available with a 6-speed automatic gearbox while the diesel comes with a 8-Speed Automatic gearbox. 

