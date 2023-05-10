  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Hyundai Exter: Variants And Powertrain Revealed

2023 Hyundai Exter: Variants And Powertrain Revealed

Hyundai Exter gets five trims and three powertrain options with nine exterior paint choices
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
10-May-23 05:48 PM IST
Hyundai Exter .jpg
Highlights
  • The Exter will be available in two powertrain options, 1.2 Litre Kappa Petrol engine and 1.2-litre bi-fuel kappa petrol with a CNG
  • The EX is the only trim that does not get an AMT Gearbox, it is available only in the Manual transmission
  • It gets six Monotone shades and three dual-tone options for the exterior paint

Hyundai India has officially released the Exter SUV and bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The latest Micro-SUV from Hyundai will be available in two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre kappa petrol engine (e20 fuel ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (MT) and smart auto AMT (automated manual transmission) and 1.2-litre bi-fuel kappa petrol with CNG engine mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. 

The Exter will be available in EX, S, SX, SX (O) and the top-of-the-line SX(O) Connect trims. Here is the entire list of the petrol variant of the Exter SUV.

 

Exter EX MT 

Exter EX (O) MT  

Exter S MT 

Exter S (O) MT 

Exter S AMT 

Exter SX MT 

Exter SX AMT 

Exter SX (O) MT 

Exter SX (O) AMT 

Exter SX (O) Connect 

Exter SX (O) Connect AMT 

 

The dual tone is available in SX and SX(O) Connect MT and AMT only. The EX is the only trim that does not get an AMT Gearbox, it is available only in the Manual transmission. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Micro SUV Photos Released; Bookings Open At Rs. 11,000

 

Getting forward with CNG variants, the CNG versions will only get two trims;

 

Exter S MT 

Exter SX MT 

 

These two variants will be seen in the 1.2-litre Kappa Bi-fuel (Petrol and CNG) Manual transmission only. 

 

The all-new Hyundai Exter will be seen in various colour options, it gets six Monotone shades; Cosmic Blue, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Starry Night. The dual-tone option includes Ranger Khaki plus Black, Cosmic Blue plus Black and Atlas White plus Black. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Micro-SUV Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of World Premiere

 

While the numbers on the power and torque have not been revealed yet, we expect it to be in the same region as the Hyundai Venue, Tata Punch or even the Hyundai AuraPrices for the Exter is not announced yet, but we expect it to be revealed in a couple of months.

Related Articles
Hyundai Exter Micro SUV Photos Released; Bookings Open At Rs. 11,000
Hyundai Exter Micro SUV Photos Released; Bookings Open At Rs. 11,000
1 day ago
Hyundai Exter Micro-SUV Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of World Premiere
Hyundai Exter Micro-SUV Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of World Premiere
5 days ago
Auto Sales April 2023: Hyundai Motor India Registers YoY Growth Of 3.5 Per Cent In Total Sales
Auto Sales April 2023: Hyundai Motor India Registers YoY Growth Of 3.5 Per Cent In Total Sales
8 days ago
Cars and SUVs Under 25 Lakh Offering ADAS
Cars and SUVs Under 25 Lakh Offering ADAS
9 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
star7.5star
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2016 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 75,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
10.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.3star
Used 2014 Audi Q3 35 TDI Premium Plus + Sunroof for sale

2014 Audi Q3

wishlist
  • 83,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
14.75 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.1star
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 G CVT for sale

2014 Toyota Corolla Altis

wishlist
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
8.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Hyundai Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now