2023 Hyundai Exter: Variants And Powertrain Revealed

Hyundai India has officially released the Exter SUV and bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The latest Micro-SUV from Hyundai will be available in two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre kappa petrol engine (e20 fuel ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (MT) and smart auto AMT (automated manual transmission) and 1.2-litre bi-fuel kappa petrol with CNG engine mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Exter will be available in EX, S, SX, SX (O) and the top-of-the-line SX(O) Connect trims. Here is the entire list of the petrol variant of the Exter SUV.

Exter EX MT

Exter EX (O) MT

Exter S MT

Exter S (O) MT

Exter S AMT

Exter SX MT

Exter SX AMT

Exter SX (O) MT

Exter SX (O) AMT

Exter SX (O) Connect

Exter SX (O) Connect AMT

The dual tone is available in SX and SX(O) Connect MT and AMT only. The EX is the only trim that does not get an AMT Gearbox, it is available only in the Manual transmission.

Getting forward with CNG variants, the CNG versions will only get two trims;

Exter S MT

Exter SX MT

These two variants will be seen in the 1.2-litre Kappa Bi-fuel (Petrol and CNG) Manual transmission only.

The all-new Hyundai Exter will be seen in various colour options, it gets six Monotone shades; Cosmic Blue, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Starry Night. The dual-tone option includes Ranger Khaki plus Black, Cosmic Blue plus Black and Atlas White plus Black.

While the numbers on the power and torque have not been revealed yet, we expect it to be in the same region as the Hyundai Venue, Tata Punch or even the Hyundai Aura. Prices for the Exter is not announced yet, but we expect it to be revealed in a couple of months.