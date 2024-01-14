Login

Ford EcoSport With EcoBoost Engine Recalled In The US For Oil Pressure Issues

The recall affects 1,39,790 Ford EcoSport and Focus models both of which have been discontinued in the US
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 14, 2024

Story
  • The recall involves the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine on the EcoSport and Focus.
  • The recall affects 1,39,790 units.
  • A faulty belt tensioner may lead to loss of oil pressure that could damage or seize the engine.

While Ford is contemplating its return in India, the EcoSport, once its most popular product in India, has been recalled in the US. The recall involves the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine on models of the EcoSport manufactured between 2018-2022, alongside the 2016-2018 Ford Focus, both of which have now been discontinued in the US. The recall affects 1,39,790 units. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the affected vehicles suffered from oil pressure issues due to a defect with the oil pump drive belt tensioner arm. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant


As per the documents with the NHTSA, the issue is specifically with the Ford EcoSport and Focus powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol EcoBoost engine paired with the 6F15 automatic transmission. The recall notice states that the belt tensioner arm may fracture because the retention caulk joint wasn’t robust enough to stand engine vibrations. This could lead to the tensioner separating from the backing plate and cause the belt to degrade by losing teeth. 

 


This would then lead to a loss of oil pressure, which could damage and seize the engine. Ford said that drivers may experience a loss in engine and braking power, which could lead to an accident. The automaker also confirmed it was aware of a crash due to this issue that injured two. However, the company said it was unaware of any fatalities. 


The recall is a result of an investigation by the NHTSA into nearly 2,50,000 EcoSport vehicles after reports emerged of engine failure in the 2018-2021 models. Ford’s EcoBoost engines have been under scrutiny since 2022 when the NHTSA began investigating issues with the Bronco in the US.

 

Also Read: Visiting India's First Electric Car Showroom: Tata EV Store In Pictures


In its findings, the US agency said that it had expanded its investigation to 7,00,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles bringing the 2.7-litre and 3.0-litre EcoBoost engines. These power mills were deployed on the Ford Edge, Explorer, F-150, Lincoln Nautilus and Aviator in the US. 


 

# Ford# Ford EcoSport# Ford Focus# Engine Recall# Vehicle recall
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

  • Related Articles

