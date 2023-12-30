Login

Visiting India's First Electric Car Showroom: Tata EV Store In Pictures

Tata Motors has become the first carmaker in India to set up a separate retail network for electric cars.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 30, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Tata's first dedicated EV stores will be opened in Gurugram on January 7, 2024.
  • The outlets will have sales and service functions, as well as charging infrastructure.
  • 'Charging wall' to help first-time buyers learn the basics of EV charging.

For Tata Motors, 2023 turned out to be a year of consolidating its position as India's top electric car manufacturer. Along with the commencement of deliveries of its most affordable electric car, the Tiago EV, the company also rolled out a significant overhaul for its best-selling battery-powered offering, the Nexon EV, and crossed the 1 lakh units sales milestone. As the new year begins, Tata has become the first carmaker in India to set up a dedicated retail channel for its electric vehicle lineup, and carandbike was invited to the media preview of the first Tata ‘EV Store’.

 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Unveils First Dedicated EV Dealerships In Gurugram

 

Tata has set off on its dedicated EV outlet journey by establishing two EV stores to cater to customers from the Delhi-NCR region. These stores are located in Gurugram.

 

Each Tata EV store is a car showroom, but also has a dedicated service facility, and also offers a handful of charging options for existing Tata EV owners.

 

The store is home to the three private-use electric cars in Tata's present portfolio – the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. Each outlet employs decor and furniture that is either recycled or recyclable, along with energy-efficient LED lighting and potted plants. 

 

Inside, the showroom has a full-size car configurator screen that provides a 360-degree display of the car inside and out, so customers can view the exact spec they'd like for their vehicle. Also displayed here is the variant-wise price, and customers can scan a QR code to capture the spec they wish to order and share it with the dealer.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Tata Sierra EV Design Previewed In Patent Image

 

Another screen in the showroom houses a calculator to capture cost, energy and emission savings over the vehicle's ownership period. This screen also has a trip planner function, which lets one map a route to a destination and view all the EV chargers available en route. However, at this time, the chargers listed do not display their real-time availability.

 

A welcome addition in the EV store is what Tata calls the ‘charging wall’. This area will be used to educate first-time EV buyers on how they can safely use a standard wall socket to charge their vehicle, as well as on using the AC fast charger.

 

There's a corner dedicated to colour choices for each EV on sale, with spheres wearing the exact paint used on the cars to give customers a sense of what the colour will look like in real life.

 

Tata has installed an artistic rendition of the map of Gurugram, which highlights points of interest that potential customers may want to visit or explore in their vehicles.

 

A 60 kW, dual-gun DC fast-charger will be present at every Tata EV store, along with the wall-mounted 7.2 kW AC fast charger. Tata also intends to weave the fast-charger into the test drive experience to let customers have a first-hand experience of what it's like to fast-charge a vehicle in real-world use. 

 

The stores in Gurugram will be opened on January 7, 2024. By 2025, Tata Motors plans to have 2-3 such outlets in every city where EV penetration is high. These are expected to include Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kochi, among a few other locations. Having these stores up and running will be important, as Tata Motors is already witnessing EVs make a substantial contribution to its business (EVs constitute 20 per cent of Tata's total revenues) and plans to expand its portfolio to 10 models in the next two years.

# Tata Motors# Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited# TPEML# Tata EV# Tata EV Store# Tata EV Dealerships# Tata EV Only Dealerships
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar
9.1
0
10
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 8,400 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.50 L
₹ 43,362/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
8.2
0
10
2019 Hyundai Verna
  • 30,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 21,837/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.95 L
₹ 11,086/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Verna
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Verna
  • 24,447 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
9.0
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 MG Hector
7.9
0
10
2019 MG Hector
  • 52,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 14.25 L
₹ 31,915/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 22,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Carens
8.8
0
10
2022 Kia Carens
  • 15,336 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 16.25 L
₹ 36,394/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Tata Models

Tata Punch
Tata Punch

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon

₹ 8.1 - 15 Lakh

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz

₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier

₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago

₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Tata Safari
Tata Safari

₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max

₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor

₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

Expected Price :

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-19082 second ago

New concept features a sportier look and a matte-finished paint scheme.

Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17093 second ago

The Citroen C3X will be a new crossover-styled sedan based on the C3 Aircross. The spy shots reveal an identical interior as well.

VinFast to Unveil Electric Pickup Truck Concept at 2024 CES
VinFast to Unveil Electric Pickup Truck Concept at 2024 CES
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15376 second ago

Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced it will reveal an electric pickup truck concept at the 2024 (CES in Las Vegas

Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.

Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division
Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The new sporting program will participate in the MXGP World Championship and AMA Supercross Championship in the next few years

Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador
Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

She joins Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean automaker since its inception in India in 1998.

Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The alliance says about 1,000 semiconductors are used in each vehicle and the first self-researched units will rollout in new cars by 2030

Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification
Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The videos will be uploaded to the government’s VAHAN portal before the PUC certificate is issued to the vehicle owner.

Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads

Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.

Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.

2023 In Cars: Top SUV Launches Of The Year
2023 In Cars: Top SUV Launches Of The Year
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 days ago

There were some big-ticket launches in the Indian market in 2023 in the SUV space.

Tata Motors Unveils First Dedicated EV Dealerships In Gurugram
Tata Motors Unveils First Dedicated EV Dealerships In Gurugram
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Tata plans to open 2 or more EV-only dealerships across multiple cities over the next 18 months

Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000
Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack and is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The benefits include a cash discount, along with an exchange offer on the existing inventory of Nexon EV Prime and Max models

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Visiting India's First Electric Car Showroom: Tata EV Store In Pictures
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved