Upcoming Tata Sierra EV Design Previewed In Patent Image

The design patent shows the final production EV will be close to the Sierra concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 11, 2023

  • Tata showcased an updated Sierra.EV concept at the 2023 Auto Expo
  • The Sierra EV is expected to carry most design elements from the concept
  • Likely to enter production by 2025

Tata Motors is all set to resurrect the Sierra nameplate with the automaker having showcased the vehicle in concept form at the last two Auto Expos. The Sierra EV concept was originally unveiled at the 2020 iteration of the auto show with an updated model with a 5-door layout being unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. 

 

The new patent image shows that the production model has evolved little from the 2023 concept with a near-identical exterior design. The simple lines, closed-off grille, and split headlamps have been retained. The bumper has been revised and now sports the vertical slats as seen on the new Tata Nexon EV facelift. The LED DRL runs across the width of the front and is likely to get a start-up sequence as well as integrated sequential turn indicators. 
 

2023 Tata Sierra.EV concept

 

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors Showcases Updated Sierra.EV Concept
 

The profile further shows elements like body cladding on the lower part of the doors, the ‘.EV’ badge on the front doors, and the funky alloy wheel design that has been carried over from the concept version. Also familiar is the large glasshouse area on the profile that is reminiscent of the Land Rover Discovery and gives the Sierra EV 5-door a very rugged vibe from the side. The massive glasshouse should also translate to a roomier cabin feel overall. 
 

Moving to the cabin, the production SUV could retain much of the design elements seen in the 2023 concept. The Sierra.EV concept featured a minimalist dashboard design with twin wide-screen displays sitting atop the dashboard and touch-sensitive controls near the base of the centre console for various in-car functions.


 Also read: Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024

 


2023 Tata Sierra.EV concept Interior

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024

 

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to hit the showrooms in 2025. The Sierra EV will be positioned as a lifestyle offering and will take on the likes of Mahindra's upcoming Born-Electric SUVs. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has plenty of other launches in the pipeline including the the Curvv in EV and internal combustion spec and the  Harrier EV.

