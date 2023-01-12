Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors Showcases Updated Sierra.EV Concept

Tata Motors unveiled multiple products across its commercial & passenger vehicle line up at the Auto Expo 2023. Right from an iCNG hatchback & subcompact SUV to a Hydrogen burning Semi, the unveil event had everything, and the event ended with a glimpse from the future, the Sierra.EV concept.

The Sierra.EV now also gets a rear spoiler which helps its looks progress toward a more sharper design, than a curvier one.

The Sierra electric SUV concept isn't new, and the SUV was first showcased by the homegrown brand back at Auto Expo 2020, but it has since seen multiple changes, and the e-SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023 , has many notable differences. To start off with, the SUV now gets Tata's new .EV branding, along with a slightly refreshed styling. The Sierra.EV also gets a slightly sharper looking design, with a reworked front end which features a larger black insert. There's a long LED light bar right up top, and the black inserts also house the LED fog lamps. The rear end now also features a spoiler, which dials down the curviness of the SUV from the last model.

